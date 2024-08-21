Fulham agree £27m Joachim Andersen deal as Crystal Palace target replacements

Fulham have agreed a deal worth £27million to sign Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace.

Andersen, who spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Fulham from Lyon, is now set to finalise personal terms before undergoing a medical.

Fulham failed with a £20m bid earlier this month, but have remained in talks with Palace and a breakthrough in negotiations was made last night.

Palace have already begun looking at replacements for Andersen, with Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix among their targets.

Andersen’s departure raises doubts over whether Marc Guehi will also leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Newcastle have had multiple bids rejected for the England centre-back - the latest of them worth around £60m plus £5m in add-ons.

Palace are said to want closer to £70m, with the club’s co-owner and chairman Steve Parish warning last week that potential suitors must pay “superstar money”.

Parish also expressed his reluctance to sell Andersen and said it was unlikely both he and Guehi left in the same transfer window.

“That’s an interesting one because I can’t imagine a situation where we would lose both of our centre-halves,” Parish told the BBC last week.

“Again, Joachim, he’s a special lad and very much at the heart of what we do. He’s like our quarterback at the heart of that back three, a sensational footballer.

Crystal Palace have rejected multiple offers for Marc Guehi (John Walton/PA Wire)

“We have got to sit and think about what is the right thing to do, what the players want to do. If both of them are still here at the end of the window I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Newcastle are looking at alternatives in case a deal for Guehi cannot be struck before the transfer window closes next week.

They have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.