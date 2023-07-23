Fulham 3-2 Brentford: Harry Wilson nets stunner but pre-season win marred by Joao Palhinha injury

(Getty Images)

Joao Palhinha’s injury marred a positive 3-2 victory for Fulham in their opening pre-season match against Brentford in Philadelphia.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was pictured looking disinterested on the sidelines as he watched Marco Silva’s side impressively beat Brentford, with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal continuing to chase the club’s star striker.

Brentford’s debutant goalkeeper Mark Flekken was rooted to the spot as Harry Wilson curled in a stunning finish in just the third minute.

Yoane Wissa tapped in a Keane Lewis-Potter flick on from a corner to equalise early in the first half but Bobby De Cordova-Reid hit a hard and low shot beyond Flekken at the near post just before half-time.

A shoulder injury to in-demand midfielder Palhinha, who had been playing at centre-back, left Silva looking concerned on the sidelines, and he was forced off with his arm in a sling.

Carlos Vinicius extended Fulham’s lead with a poacher’s finish across goal, though it was not enought to impress Mitrovic, who was pictured yawning as the cameras cut to him.

Kristoffer Ajer scored just two minutes later after arriving late into the box but Thomas Frank’s side couldn’t equalise in front of a disappointing crowd in the United States.

The searing 31 degree heat and match featuring Newcastle versus Aston Villa in the same stadium led to the 68,000 arena to be only a third full. Fulham's victory puts them in contention to win the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, with a trophy available to the eventual winners.