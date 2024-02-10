Fulham 3-1 Bournemouth: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures following Saturday's game between Fulham and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Fulham have won five of their past seven home Premier League games (D1 L1), while their seven league wins at Craven Cottage this season is just one fewer than they managed in the entirety of 2022-23 (8).

Bournemouth are without a win in their past five Premier League games (D2 L3), having won six of their previous seven matches before this run (D1).

Bobby De Cordova-Reid has scored more Premier League goals against Bournemouth than he has against any other side (3). In addition, he scored and assisted in a single Premier League game for just the second time, with the previous instance coming back in October 2018 for Cardiff v his current club Fulham.

Dominic Solanke has been directly involved in 48% of Bournemouth’s Premier League goals this season (15 out of 31), the highest share of any player for a side in 2023-24.