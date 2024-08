Fulham make £20m bid for Palace defender Andersen

Joachim Andersen has been capped 36 times by Denmark [Getty Images]

Fulham have made a £20m bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen.

The Eagles value the 28-year-old Denmark defender - who joined Palace from Lyon in 2020 for about £20m - at closer to £40m.

Fulham have been looking to increase their defensive numbers after Tosin Adarabioyo joined Chelsea following the end of his contract and Tim Ream moved to Charlotte FC.

They had a bid rejected for Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos earlier this week but completed the signing of Jorge Cuenca from Villarreal.

Andersen spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Craven Cottage from Lyon.

He has made 111 appearances for Palace in all competitions.