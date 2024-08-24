Fulham 2-1 Leicester: Smith Rowe stars on home debut

[PA Media]

It was the best possible start for Emile Smith Rowe on his home debut for Fulham.

An expectation has been placed on his shoulders after becoming the club's record signing in a £34m deal with Arsenal.

So far the 24-year-old is showing glimpses he can live up to the price tag.

Smith Rowe hardly played under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal last season, making just 13 league appearances in which he failed to score.

There were no signs of rustiness, however, when he received Adama Traore's pass with a touch that set him up perfectly, allowing him to dart forward and get in front of a backtracking Leicester defence.

He took his strike early, before goalkeeper Mads Hermansen could set himself, and got his reward when the net bulged - his first goal since April 2022.