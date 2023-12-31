Fulham 2-1 Arsenal: Key stats
This was the first time that Arsenal lost a Premier League game in which they scored the game’s opening goal since New Year’s Day 2022 against Manchester City (Bukayo Saka put them 1-0 up both then and today). It ended the Gunners’ run of 48 league games unbeaten when going 1-0 ahead (W42 D6).
Fulham won a Premier League game in which they had fallen behind at any stage for the first time since October 2022 against Leeds, ending their 26-game winless run when falling behind in the league (D4 L22).
Having only lost two of their opening 18 Premier League games this season (W12 D4), Arsenal have lost both of their last two, just the second time since the start of last season that the Gunners have suffered back-to-back league defeats (also in May).
Fulham ended their 11-game winless run against Arsenal in the Premier League (D3 L8), with this their first league win over the Gunners since January 2012 (2-1).
Fulham’s Raul Jimenez has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as his previous 50 appearances in the competition beforehand.
Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season for Fulham (18th app), matching his total for the whole of last season (36 apps).