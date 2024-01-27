Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe's side through to fifth round despite laboured performance

Newcastle's Dan Burn played for Fulham between 2011-2016

Newcastle booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a laboured victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

A controversial first-half goal from Sean Longstaff set the visitors on their way, with the midfielder sweeping a left-foot effort into the bottom right corner after the ball deflected into his path off the arm of team-mate Bruno Guimaraes.

The hosts were aggrieved by the decision, with several home players complaining to referee Jarred Gillett before the goal was confirmed by a video assistant referee check.

Dan Burn doubled Newcastle's lead just after the hour mark, lashing in from close range against his former employers when home goalkeeper Marek Rodak could only parry Sven Botman's header.

At that point, Fulham had looked the more likely to level against an unconvincing and seemingly weary Newcastle side.

Marco Silva's much-changed team were the more fluent throughout but despite largely controlling possession, lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Rodrigo Muniz's early effort, which was well saved by Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, accounted for one of their best moments, while substitute Raul Jimenez was unable to direct Kenny Tete's cross from the right on target from close range.

The draw for the next round of the competition will take place on Sunday.

Fulham's exit two cup competitions in same week

Silva made seven alterations to the side that started against Liverpool as they exited the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage on Wednesday.

While their could be few complaints about their general play, they were found wanting at both ends of the pitch as their hopes of a Wembley final this season were again dashed.

Muniz, 22, who started in place of Jimenez, had just one effort on target and often found himself isolated as the hosts struggled to break down their opponents.

Story continues

And while Tete's marauding runs from right-back appeared to be their best source of inspiration, they left it too late to introduce Jimenez and Joao Palhinha.

Silva will also be disappointed by a first-half injury to Harry Wilson and the manner in which his side conceded, with both Newcastle's goals originating from corners and Botman left totally unmarked for the second.

Newcastle grind to victory

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be delighted by their progress in a competition they have not won since 1955.

The visitors had lost their previous seven FA Cup matches against top-flight opposition and have been going through a sticky patch, losing their past four Premier League matches.

With Miguel Almiron ruled out through illness, his replacement Jacob Murphy should have done better with an early chance gifted to him by Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson.

And he was also well offside when he latched on to a through ball and drove the ball past Rodak into the far corner.

However, Longstaff's goal initially gave them something to hold on to and Burn's goal ensured a grinding victory.