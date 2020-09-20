Fulgent Genetics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 100% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Fulgent Genetics' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Fulgent Genetics

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fulgent Genetics is:

2.9% = US$2.5m ÷ US$87m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Fulgent Genetics' Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

As you can see, Fulgent Genetics' ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 12%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. In spite of this, Fulgent Genetics was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 44% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Fulgent Genetics' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Fulgent Genetics''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Fulgent Genetics Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Fulgent Genetics doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Fulgent Genetics has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Story continues