‘Fulfilling that dream.’ 2023 KY Derby attracts newcomers, return visitors and a ‘pilgrimage’

Emily Schwendeman was excited to try a Mint Julep and see the horses race at the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

But most of all, Schwendeman, her husband Ryan, and nine-month-old Charlotte, traveled to Churchill Downs from Portland, Oregon, to honor her late grandmother– who dreamed of coming to see the Run for the Roses.

“Her dream in life was to come to the Kentucky Derby,” Schwendeman recalled. “She would watch it every year growing up. My mom and my aunt would watch it with her and she would turn it on television every year, crying when ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ played.”

Her grandmother, Dorothy Ann, of Russell, never got to attend. So, Schwendeman and her family made a “pilgrimage,” visiting her grandmother’s hometown, the cemetery where she is buried, and Morehead State where she attended college.

The day at the Derby was the final stop on the trip. Schwendeman and her daughter were in matching yellow dresses, each with an identical fascinator. On Schwendeman’s chest, was a button with black and white pictures of family members, including her grandmother Dorothy.

“We came out here and we are fulfilling that dream of hers,” she said.

Despite living across the country in California, Joe Conforto made his 13th trip to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday with his wife, as he does each year.

Joe Conforto, from California, wears a Secretariat outfit on Derby Day at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Jack Weaver/Herald-Leader)

In a suit with a drawing of Secretariat on the back and a horse hat on his head, Conforto said he’s here for the horses. He was celebrating the 50th anniversary of Triple Crown winner Secretariat, who he said is his all time favorite.

“(The horses) are the greatest athletes in the world,” he beamed.

Conforto said he and his wife come to Kentucky each year for races, also spending time in Nashville. Aside from the Derby, he reflected on what Kentucky has to offer.

“Kentucky people are some of the best people in the world – so friendly,” he said. “Then there is the bourbon, and the beautiful horses.”

Gary Faulkner, right, poses for a photo with another guest on Derby Day at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Jack Weaver/Herald-Leader)

For Garey Faulker of Cincinnati, Ohio, Derby was all about the outfit -- for him and his tailor at Peppe Ramundos. In a flamboyant, bright blazer, Faulkner said he went all out this year for his 40th birthday.

“He loves Derby time for me, because he loves helping me find these crazy outlandish suits and get ups,” Faulkner said. “With it being my birthday, we have to go extra crazy!”

Most notable of his outfit was his hat, which he created himself: a black top hat and streamers sticking out the sides, with a large horse, painted orange also wearing a top hat. A rose was inside the horse’s mouth, with a cardinal resting on the stem of the flower. He has worn the hat before, making modifications over the years.

This is his eighth time at the Derby.

“Lucky number eight,” he said. “It is my 40th birthday, so it doesn’t matter to me about any of the races if I win or not. I may make a giant bet, and roll the dice.”

Fans gather in the stands and cheer on undercard races on Derby Day before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Whitney Cessell, of Louisville, said her outfit — a lace top and puffed out frilly pink skirt, was all about comfort.

“It is comfortable, light and fun — which is what the Kentucky Derby is all about,” she said.

A member of the military, Cessell said she and her family just moved back to the area and decided on short notice to come to this year’s Derby.

She was at the track early Saturday morning to participate in the Dawn of the Downs to watch the Derby Horses run and practice. Cessell said she had a horse picked to win the race, but her original pick to win the Derby, Forte, scratched early on in the day.

Whitney Cessell holds a horse racing-themed bag on Derby Day at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Jack Weaver/Herald-Leader)

Forte was far from the only horse expected to race on Saturday who didn’t make it to the starting gate.

Five horses scratched from this year’s Derby following Monday’s post position draw: The others were Practical Move (elevated temperature), Lord Miles (trainer suspension), Continuar (fitness) and Skinner (elevated temperature).

This marked the most scratches from the Kentucky Derby since 1936.

Additionally, expected Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized last week after suffering a leg injury during training at Churchill Downs. Earlier this week, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended by Churchill Downs following the unusual deaths of two of his horses at Churchill Downs.

Cessell, who owns an Andalusian horse, called the deaths “unfortunate.”

“It is really sad, “ she said. “I am not big into actual horse racing, so I am not too sure what goes on behind the scenes. These horses are athletes, these jockeys are athletes, and it is just really sad to see them kind of pass away, they are really young and it is really unfortunate.”

However Conforto said the attention on the deaths was perhaps over exaggerated.

“I think it is bad luck. These horses are well taken care of and they are meant to run. I think they over exaggerate everything that happens,” Conforto said. “You know you have 1,100 pound animal that is running on really thin legs, and it happens. Some horses are – this is what they do.”