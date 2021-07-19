Will fulfil mission of 'Jittega Punjab' as humble party worker: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI): The newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that he will work with every member of Congress in Punjab to fulfil the mission of 'Jittega Punjab'.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said, "I will work with every member of the Congress family in Punjab to fulfil the mission of 'Jittega Punjab' as a humble party worker, to give power to people back to people through Punjab Model and High Command's 18 point agenda."

"My journey has just begun," he added.

Sidhu's appointment came after months of infighting in the state unit as the former cricketer had openly rebelled against Captain Amarinder Singh's government over several issues.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the PCC chief after rounds of meetings with Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu said, "I am grateful to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for bestowing their faith in me and giving me this pivotal responsibility.

The cricketer-turned-politician was declared as the Punjab Congress Chief (PCC) on Sunday evening after weeks of infighting and strong opposition by Amarinder Singh. (ANI)