Fulcrum Therapeutics™ to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The Company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, into Phase 1 clinical development.

Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

