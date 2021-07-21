After 'Fukrey', I Didn't Get Work For Two Years: Manjot Singh

Actor Manjot Singh has said that after his film Fukrey he was out of work for two years. Manjot is known for playing Lali in the 2013 film and its 2017 sequel, Fukrey Returns.

In an interview with Times Now ahead of the release of his SonyLIV series Chutzpah, Manjot Singh said, "I started my career at 16. At that time I got a lot of films. After Fukrey, I think ek time aaya tha ke mere paas do saal tak kaam nahi tha (there was time when I did not get work for two years)."

Manjot added, "I didn't want to do the kind of roles that were being offered, and the things I wanted to do weren't coming my way. I wasn't satisfied with the offers I was getting. So that was a phase where I felt it's not easy. Sitting at home, I was studying and at the same time I was getting films. I was earning good money too, (I thought) life is amazing. But you get a reality check when you have to wait for the right thing".

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019 Manjot had said it would be difficult for him to find roles because of his religion. He spoke about an incident wherein he had approached a casting agency to manage him. "They took my portfolio. After a few days they called and said, 'since you are a sardar, it is quite difficult for us to search a role for you’".

