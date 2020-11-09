Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Testing

GENT, Belgium and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, and Fujirebio Europe announced today to have entered a partnership to leverage LUMIPULSE® G technology for large-scale COVID-19 antigen testing with further deployment in German airports.



As part of the agreement, Fujirebio will provide a steady supply of Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag assays running on fully automated CLEIA-based LUMIPULSE G1200 instruments. Sample collection is to be performed by CENTOGENE via the usual oropharyngeal swabs, with the analysis of the samples performed at CENTOGENE test laboratories, and the LUMIPULSE G1200 then supporting by delivering high quality results in up to only 40 minutes from sample receipt in the laboratory. These instruments will be an integrated part of the existing sophisticated automated CENTOGENE workflow that ensures fast and direct delivery of results to customers on their smartphones or digital devices.

“We are very pleased that CENTOGENE has chosen Fujirebio and the Lumipulse G platform to step up their current RT-PCR based COVID-19 testing,” says Christiaan De Wilde, CEO of Fujirebio Europe. “We are certain that the speed, high sensitivity and high quality of the Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag testing solution combined with the flexibility of our platform to fit in the existing CENTOGENE workflow will ensure a trustworthy and efficient testing offer.”

Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, Chief Information Officer at CENTOGENE, stated, “Over the past months, we have seen an increasing need for easily accessible, reliable, and rapid coronavirus tests. We have been able to establish a blueprint for this - having set up test centers at four of Germany’s largest airports in the last six months. We are very excited to now expand on these services with the support of Fujirebio’s advanced technology. With this highly validated, customer-friendly solution, we hope to play an integral role in preventing further outbreaks.”

Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag was the first high-sensitive antigen assay launched on a fully automated chemiluminescent platform. It has been used by Japanese authorities since August this year for quarantine screening of arriving travelers in major international Japanese airports.

CENTOGENE has an exclusive cooperation with Lufthansa. The first test runs for these comprehensive, fast and high-quality COVID-19 antigen tests for use on flights from Hamburg will start on November 12th. Lufthansa passengers can have themselves tested free of charge on selected connections before departure.

“With our test strategy, we are pursuing the goal of using the data obtained to collect important knowledge in dealing with antigen tests. We are convinced that it is the only right way to further expand the established test infrastructure at the airports. The cooperation between Lufthansa and CENTOGENE, which are continuously expanding their capacities, serves as a benchmark for a successful test model,” said Christoph Leffers, Head of Task Force Testing Lufthansa Group.

About the Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag assay

The Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag assay is used on a LUMIPULSE G system for quantitative measurement of SARS-CoV-2 antigen in human nasopharyngeal swab fluid or saliva. It is used as an aid in the diagnosis of a SARS-CoV-2 infection and utilizes proven CLEIA (chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay) technology.

The assay generates fast results (available in up to 40 minutes from sample receipt in the laboratory) using different sample types, including less invasive saliva samples.

About SARS-CoV-2

The 2019 novel coronavirus infection disease (COVID-19) is caused by the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).1,2 On January 7th, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the National Health Commission of China identified a new type of coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.3 The WHO declared a COVID-19 pandemic on March 11th, 2020, due to the worldwide spread of novel coronavirus infection.4

To detect the virus, lower respiratory tract specimen, nasopharyngeal swab fluid and saliva of the patient are shown to be reliable samples for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.5,6 In general, the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection is made by molecular detection of the SARS-CoV-2 genes. Although nucleic acid-based tests can detect SARS-CoV-2 gene with high sensitivity, it is restricted by the needs of special equipment and turnaround time. Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag is useful as an aid in the diagnosis of COVID-19 by detecting and quantifying the SARS-CoV-2 antigen in nasopharyngeal swab samples as well as saliva samples.

