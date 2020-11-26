Fujifilm's GFX100 Can Be Turned Into a 400-Megapixel Camera Via a Firmware Update

Fujifilm's GFX100 is a 102-megapixel DSLR camera that is capable of taking some incredibly detailed picture. THe Japanese company is now taking that to another level as with the help of a new firmware and a technique called Pixel Shift Multi-Shot, the GFX100 will be able to capture 400-megapixel images. Yes, you read that right. To bring the 102-megapixel capabilities to 400, the Fujifilm GFX100 captures 16 separate RAW images to snitch them together into a single 400-megapixel images.

To accomplish this feat, the Fujifilm GFX100 uses a combination of its 102-megapixel sensor and an in-body stabilisation technique. The in-body stabilisation moves the sensor in 0.5-pixel increments while capturing 16 separate RAW images. Fuji's new Pixel Shift Combiner software then snitches those RAW image together to create a single 400-megapixel digital negative image. According to reports, a 400-megapixel image rakes roughly 200MB of space when compressed into a JPG file. The more dense and detailed an image is, the more time-consuming it will be to upload it anywhere and edit it.

It is also not known as to what the usage of a 400-megapixel image is. Fujifilm says that the feature makes a lot of sense for cultural preservation work where those images can help archivists and restorers go about their work. For others, if you own a $10,000 camera, might as well download the latest Firmware from Fujifilm's website. The new feature can also be used to facilitate capture capability when using Pixel Shift Multi-Shot. Fujifilm says that images can be created that “faithfully reproduce nearly every detail” and “achieve optimal image quality with 400 megapixels of resolution.”