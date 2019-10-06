Fuji WEC: LMP2 runner-up JOTA Sport disqualified

JOTA disqualified from Fuji LMP2 podium finish

The JOTA Sport LMP2 team has been stripped of its second-place finish in the Fuji World Endurance Championship round.

Anthony Davidson, Roberto Gonzalez and Antonio Felix da Costa had finished second in their #38 ORECA 07, 25 seconds behind the class-winning Racing Team Nederland car of Nyck de Vries, Giedo van der Garde and Frits van Eerd.

According to a stewards' bulletin, it was found that the JOTA car's "outside neutral switch is unable to disconnect the transmission" in post-race scrutineering. The result of the infringement was disqualification.

It means the JOTA-run #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing car of Ho-Pin Tung, Gabriel Aubry and Will Stevens moves up to second, having dropped out of the lead fight due to a late engine issue, while United Autosports' ORECA inherits the final spot on the podium.

JOTA had the right to appeal its disqualification but opted against doing so.

