Fuisz Pharma Announces Receipt of a Notice of Patent Allowance for Breath Diagnostics; The Invention addresses the Issue of Ambient Contaminants that Skew Results

Franklin, TN, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuisz Pharma LLC (Fuisz Pharma) today announced its receipt from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) of a notice of allowance for App. No. 15/709,494, entitled, “Method and System to Amplify and Measure Breath Analytes.” These allowed claims compliment the those previously issued as US 9,770,192.

The allowed claims relate to the use of a wash-out gas composition substantially free of known contaminants that would skew an analyte result in breath analysis.

Inventor Richard Fuisz, M.D., commented: “The essence of this patent is simply that breath diagnostics is totally dependent on the preceding use of a washout using a gas with a universality of composition. This CANNOT be accomplished by using room ambient air put through a filtration system for each individual test. A recent major trial in Britain was marred by the inability to compare results because of washout contaminant variation.”

Co-Inventor Joseph Fuisz remarked: “The enormous promise of breath diagnostics is premised on the non-invasive sampling of breath gases. However, we have still not seen the successful commercialization of breath diagnostics, despite substantial and valuable efforts in the field. Environmental contamination must be addressed before breath diagnostics can be validated for commercial use, which must be indifferent to geographic variations. Until that time, breath diagnostic development will remain limited to research efforts. This is the very problem we have endeavored to address with these newly allowed claims.”

Fuisz Pharma LLC is a private healthcare technology company originated by Joseph Fuisz (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Fuisz) and Richard Fuisz (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Fuisz). The Fuiszes have made substantial contributions in drug delivery including orally dissolving tablets and novel particle coating systems at Fuisz Technologies; inventing and developing thin film drug delivery technologies, as well as developing extruded sheet technology. The Fuiszes have extensive experience working with big and specialty pharma. Fuisz Pharma is also active in diagnostic systems including breath diagnostics. Fuisz Pharma has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennesee. www.fuisz.com.

