Fugitive in Oregon triple killing turns himself into custody

A weekend-long manhunt for a suspect wanted in the deaths of three people in North Bend, Oregon, ended Sunday when the suspect turned himself in to police in Wisconsin, investigators said.

Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, surrendered to police in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, without incident, Coos Bay District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said at a news conference. Nicholson was on the run since Friday after he went on a string of alleged violent attacks against four people, investigators said.

He allegedly killed his father Charles Simms Nicholson, 83, at the RV Park of The Mill Casino, then stole his father's truck and used it to run over Florida couple Anthony and Linda Oyster, 74 and 73 respectively, the police said.

Anthony Oyster was killed and Linda Oyster is currently listed in critical condition, Frasier told reporters.

Nicholson allegedly drove to the Herbal Choices Marijuana Dispensary and shot and killed resident Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, according to investigators.

Nicholson was caught on surveillance cameras at a sporting goods store picking up ammunition following the incidents and police later found the truck crashed and set on fire.

"Words fall short of describing the tragedy that took place on Friday and we are all left incredibly shaken," North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke said at the news conference.

Frasier said that the investigation is ongoing, but it appeared that Nicholson was able to drive to Wisconsin. The motives behind his alleged actions are still unclear, according to Frasier.

The DA said he will file an extradition order and the suspect is slated to appear in a Wisconsin court this week. Frasier said Nicholson has been charged with 10 criminal counts, including six counts of murder in the first degree.

