The Fugees are reuniting for their first world tour in 25 years

The Fugees are back, in a return that marks the band's first world tour in 25 years and their first shows in 15 years.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the legendary hip-hop band — which includes Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel — will reunite in celebration of their 1996 album The Score. The 12-city international tour kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 22 in New York City with an intimate pop-up show at an undisclosed location in support of Global Citizen Live, "a once-in-a-generation global broadcast event calling on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty, to air on Sept. 25." Fans can find out how to earn tickets by visiting http://GlobalCitizen.org/Fugees.

Performances will continue Nov. 2 in Chicago as the band makes its way around the globe, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.

The Fugees

"The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn't even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention," Hill said in a statement. "I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world."

Wyclef added, "As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music, we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com.

Despite only being together for five years and two albums, The Fugees made a lasting impact on the world of hip-hop. First debuting as the Tranzlator Crew in the early '90s, the band became known for their Caribbean influences and sharp rapping, releasing their first album Blunted on Reality in 1994. Two years later, the release of The Score — featuring an innovative cover of Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly" — propelled the band to fame as the seven-time platinum, Grammy-winning album became one of the bestselling albums of all time.

The Score remained The Fugees' only certified hit before the group disbanded, with its members pursuing solo careers. The group reunited briefly in 2005 for the single "Take It Easy" but until now, a real reunion has never come to fruition.

See all tour dates below.

FUGEES TOUR 2021 DATES:

Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – TBD

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

TBD – Nigeria – TBD

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – TBD

