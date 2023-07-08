Fuel tanker truck kills Kansas City man trying to cross I-435 Saturday morning: police

A fuel tanker truck struck and killed a pedestrian attempting to run across a Kansas City highway Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 11:35 a.m. Saturday to calls of a person hit by a semi-tractor truck on Interstate 435 and Bannister Road, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City police.

A police investigation determined a Kenworth Fuel Tanker traveling south in the second lane of Interstate 435 collided with a man who was trying to cross the highway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the Kenworth attempted to evade the man as he left the east shoulder of the roadway and ran west across the interstate. But the driver was unsuccessful.

The Kenworth’s front ride side of the semi cab slammed into the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

The death marks the 44th fatality this year related to car collisions in Kansas City. At this time in 2022 there were about 46 fatalities reported, according to Kansas City police.