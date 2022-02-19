Fuel spilled from Dutch vessel mostly dispersed, coast guard says

The MV Alaskaborg, which caused an oil spill on N.L.&#39;s south coast on Feb. 10, arrived in St. John&#39;s harbour last week. (Danny Arsenault/CBC - image credit)
The MV Alaskaborg, which caused an oil spill on N.L.'s south coast on Feb. 10, arrived in St. John's harbour last week. (Danny Arsenault/CBC - image credit)
The Canadian Coast Guard says the remnants of fuel spilled from a Dutch vessel last week appear to be mostly dispersed.

Larry Crann, deputy superintendent of the coast guard's environmental response team, said little damage has been reported since the MV Alaskaborg spilled 30,000 litres of fuel into the waters off Newfoundland's south coast on Feb. 10.

Crann said a number of Transport Canada surveillance flights were sent to the area and discovered "no visible signs of pollutants on the surface of the water indicating the continued dispersion of the slick."

"That's a clear indication to us that the pollution is dispersing," he said.

Crann said the CCGS Jackman conducted an on-water assessment shortly after the incident, and "couldn't actually see the sheen, it was that light and dispersed."

He said no pollutants have been reported on shorelines to date, and that six birds have been collected — five of them oiled.

Spill caused by punctured fuel tank

Crann said weather was to blame for the accident that occurred on Feb. 10.

Rough seas caused one of the tween decks in the cargo hold to shift, which then punctured the ship's fuel tank.

That caused fuel to spill into the ship's cargo hold, Crann said, and on into the cargo hold bilge.

"When they were pumping the bilge in the cargo hold … there was 70,000 litres of water going out per hour," Crann said.

"So this oil would have been dispersed with the large volumes of water that would have been used by the pump… it would have been spread out over such a large area."

Crann said the company assessed the volume of product that would have been in the tank to determine roughly 30,000 litres of fuel had been spilled.

Royal Wagenborg, the Dutch company that owns the MV Alaskaborg, has been "very proactive" in the aftermath of the spill, Crann said.

The company has four chartered vessels in the area of the accident, Crann said, as well as four response teams monitoring shoreline areas on the Burin Peninsula and Cape Shore regions.

The MV Alaskaborg sailed out of St. John's harbour Saturday afternoon.

