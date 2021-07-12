Fuel prices today: Petrol breaches Rs 107 per litre in Mumbai; diesel rates slip, down by 16 paise in Delhi

After remaining unchanged for a day, petrol prices were hiked again in the country on Monday while diesel rates went down. According to a report in The Indian Express, in Delhi, petrol prices increased by 28 paise while the rate of diesel went down by 16 paise.

While petrol costs Rs 101.19 for one litre in the National Capital, one litre of diesel costs Rs 89.72. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.20 per litre and diesel costs Rs 97.29 for one litre.

The price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 101.19 per litre & Rs 89.72 per litre respectively today Petrol & diesel prices per litre - Rs 107.20 & Rs 97.29 in #Mumbai; Rs 109.53 & Rs 98.50 in #Bhopal; Rs 101.35 & Rs 92.81 in #Kolkata respectively (File pic) pic.twitter.com/jz298m4QE3 " ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.92 in Chennai and diesel costs Rs 94.24 per litre in the city. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.35 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 92.81. While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.53 in Bhopal and diesel is priced at Rs 98.50 for one litre.

India Express reported that petrol prices have increased seven times in this month. Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country after the assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The prices of fuel were also revised on Saturday, 10 July. In Delhi, they increased to Rs 100.91 per litre after a hike of 35 paise while diesel jumped to Rs 89.88 a litre after it was hiked by 26 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

