Fuel prices: Petrol increase up to 31 paise today; costs Rs 102.58 in Mumbai; Rs 96.41 in Delhi

On 14 June, fuel prices were again hiked in India up to 31 paise. As reported by NDTV, prices of diesel and petrol in the four metro cities have touched a new high. The fuel prices have increased after there was no change in the rates for a day. Fuel prices in the country are decided by Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum, the state-run oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.41 per litre today after the price increased by 29 paise. A litre of diesel costs Rs 87.28 in Delhi as the price has increased by 30 paise.

The petrol price has hit an all-time high in Mumbai. It costs Rs 102.58 after the price has been hiked by 28 paise today. The price of diesel increased by 31 paise in Mumbai. It now costs Rs 94.70 per litre.

After the hike on 14 June, the price of petrol in Chennai has increased to Rs 97.69 per litre. The price of diesel in the city is Rs 91.92 per litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.34 while the same quantity of diesel is priced at Rs 90.12 in the city.

According to a report in Moneycontrol.com, since 4 May, the price has increased 24 times. The publication reports that states and UTs including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh have petrol priced over Rs 100 per litre.

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the increase in the fuel prices has become problematic for the common man but the prices cannot be brought down.

