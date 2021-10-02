Fuel Prices Hiked: Petrol at Rs 102 in Delhi, Rs 108 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for a second day straight, as they touched record highs on Saturday, 2 October.

As per Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices in the national capital were hiked by 25 paise from Rs 101.89 per litre to Rs 102.14 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 30 paise from Rs 90.17 to Rs 90.47, NDTV reported.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices increased to Rs 108.19 per litre by 24 paise, while diesel rates were hiked by 32 paise to touch Rs 98.16 per litre.

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. The difference between fuel rates across the states is due to value-added tax (VAT).

Fuel rates are revised on a daily basis by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. The crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates are taken into account while revising fuel rates.

Changes in prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

(With inputs from NDTV)

