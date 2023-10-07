Fuel prices fall sharply overnight across N.L.

A driver fills car at gas station. Medium closeup. (Kevin Yarr/CBC - image credit)

Fuel prices fell sharply across Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Fuel prices decreased sharply across Newfoundland and Labrador overnight in an unscheduled adjustment by the Public Utilities Board.

Regular gas dropped by up 10.2 cents per litre, meaning the cost is now $1.71 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.73 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.74 in central Newfoundland, $1.75 on the Baie Verte Peninsula, $1.72 in the Corner Brook area, $1.73 in the Stephenville and Codroy Valley area and between $1.73 and $1.75 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, those changes took effect for Churchill Falls and Labrador West. Prices are now $1.74 and $1.80 respectively.

The PUB sets prices on a weekly basis on Thursday mornings, but occasionally makes unscheduled changes to account for fluctuations in the petroleum markets.

Diesel decreased by 11.6 cents per litre on the island and 11.4 cents per litre in Churchill Falls and Labrador West.

Furnace oil dropped by 10.47 cents per litre while stove heating oil fell by 10.13 cents per litre on the island and 9.78 cents per litre in Churchill Falls and western Labrador.

Propane didn't change in price.

