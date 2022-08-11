Fuel prices drop slightly across Newfoundland, parts of Labrador

Drivers in Newfoundland and parts of Labrador are paying slightly less per litre of gas Thursday, after the Public Utilities Board dropped the maximum price by a penny. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press - image credit)

Fuel prices dropped slightly across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday, as the Public Utilities Board made its regular weekly change to how much retailers can charge.

The smallest price change was gasoline, which dropped by a cent — down to a maximum of $1.80 for regular self-serve on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices on the west coast of the island fall between $1.81 and $1.82 per litre.

The most expensive gas in the province is in Labrador, in areas where price adjustments have been suspended by the regulator. Gas is nearly $2.40 per litre on Labrador's south coast, $2.35 in the straits, and $2.16 in central Labrador.

Diesel fuel saw the largest drop Thursday morning, falling 5.7 cents per litre to a maximum of $1.88 on the Avalon Peninsula, and about $1.90 on the island's west coast.

Like gasoline, the most expensive diesel is in Labrador, again in areas where the PUB has suspended price adjustments. Diesel costs $2.61 per litre on the south coast, $2.56 in the straits, and $2.17 in central Labrador.

Furnace oil fell by 4.88 cents per litre. On the Avalon Peninsula, maximum prices now range between about $1.37 and $1.41 per litre. On the west coat, it costs between $1.37 and nearly $1.41. The most expensive is in the Gaultois, McCallum, Rencontre East area where it costs almost $1.54 per litre.

Stove oil dropped as well, by 4.88 cents per litre, while there was no change to the price of propane.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador