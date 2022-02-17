Fuel prices up across N.L., adding to record high

Gas prices on the Avalon are up over $1.74 Thursday morning following a 1.5 cent per litre increase. (John Gushue/CBC - image credit)

John Gushue/CBC

Gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador are up by a small margin on Thursday, but it's still a new record high for the province.

Prices are up 1.5 cents per litre across the province, according to the Public Utilities Board. That means a litre of regular unleaded gasoline will cost over $1.74 on the Avalon peninsula.

The price per litre is higher in other parts of Newfoundland and Labrador this morning. Drivers will pay almost $1.77 per litre at the pumps in central Newfoundland, $1.75 in Corner Brook and $1.81 in western Labrador.

Fuel prices have broken records on multiple occasions throughout 2021, mirroring a national trend.

The price of diesel and stove oil is also up Thursday, rising by 1.7 cents and 1.46 cents per litre respectively.

The PUB is setting a drop of 0.01 cents for furnace oil, while propane will drop by 1.1 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

