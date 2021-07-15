Fuel price hike: Petrol becomes dearer by 24 paise in Mumbai at Rs 107.54 per litre, diesel up 15 paise at Rs 94.39

Petrol prices were hiked in the country on Thursday while diesel rates also followed a similar trend. In Delhi, petrol prices were up 35 paise to reach Rs 101.54 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87, an addition of 15 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.54 per litre, which is a hike of 24 paise and diesel became expensive by 16 paise at Rs 97.45 for one litre.

One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.23 in Chennai, which is a hike by 31 paise compared to yesterday's price and diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in the city, a hike of 15 paise. Similarly, petrol in Kolkata went up by 39 paise to costs Rs 101.74 per litre and diesel became costlier by 21 paise at Rs 93.02 a litre. While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.89 in Bhopal, which is costlier by 36 paise than yesterday and diesel is priced at Rs 98.67 for one litre, an increase by 17 paise.

Petrol prices have increased >eight times in this month. Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country after the assembly elections in states and Union Territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The prices of fuel were also revised on Saturday, 10 July. In Delhi, they increased to Rs 100.91 per litre after a hike of 35 paise while diesel jumped to Rs 89.88 a litre after it was hiked by 26 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in the metros and a few Tier-II cities in the country:

1. >Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.54 Diesel - Rs 97.45

2. >Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.54 Diesel - Rs 89.87

3. >Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.23 Diesel - Rs 94.39

4. >Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.74 Diesel - Rs 93.02

5. >Bhopal

Story continues

Petrol - Rs 109.89 Diesel - Rs 98.67

6. >Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.52 per litre Diesel - Rs 97.96 per litre

7. >Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.94 per litre Diesel - Rs 95.26 per litre

8. >Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.34 per litre Diesel - Rs 89.22 per litre

9. >Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.63 per litre Diesel - Rs 90.26 per litre

10. >Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.50 per litre Diesel - 96.95 per litre

11. >Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.52 per litre Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre

Also See: Fuel prices remain unchanged for second day today, petrol at Rs 107.20 a litre in Mumbai; diesel costs Rs 97.29

Fuel prices remain unchanged today, petrol costs Rs 107.20 per litre in Mumbai; diesel Rs 97.29

Fuel Prices Today: Petrol costs Rs 106 a litre in Mumbai, touches Rs 100-mark in Delhi and Kolkata

Read more on India by Firstpost.