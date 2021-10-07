Fuel Price Hike: Petrol Above Rs 103 in Delhi, Rs 109 in Mumbai

Fuel marketing companies increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday, 7 October. With the price hike of 29-30 paise on petrol, and 35-38 paise on diesel, the retails rates have surged to an all-time high.

With 30 paise hike in the price of petrol, it now costs Rs 103.24 per litre in Delhi. Whereas, after 35 paise surge, Diesel now costs Rs 91.77 per litre in the national capital.

Among the metros, fuel rates are at the highest in Mumbai. After 29 paise hike, the price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 109.25 per litre, while diesel has touched Rs 99.55 per litre after a surge of 38 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 103.94 per litre after 29 paise hike, while Diesel costs Rs 94.88 after 35 paise hike.

Meanwhile in Chennai, retail price of petrol has been hiked to Rs 100.75 per litre after a surge of 26 paise, while the cost of diesel stands at Rs 95.26 per litre after a hike of 33 paise.

Price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) was also hiked by Rs 15 on Wednesday, 6 October 2021.

A domestic non-subsidised cylinder (14.2 kg) now costs Rs 899.50 in Delhi. Whereas the 5kg domestic cylinder costs Rs 502, reported news agency ANI.

