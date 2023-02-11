Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its CALNEV and SFPP West pipelines were shut down while the Houston-based pipeline operator worked to resolve the issue.

“There are no injuries or fire reported as a result of this incident,” said a company statement, provided by Katherine Hill, communications manager for the publicly traded company. It did not say how much fuel leaked or when service would be restored.

Hill did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages seeking more information.

“The appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and an investigation into the cause and quantity of the release will be conducted,” the statement said. “We are working closely with our customers on potential impacts.”

In Las Vegas, officials were “monitoring the situation, believe we have adequate supply, and do not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability,” according to a statement from Clark County spokesperson Erik Pappa.

The county said the pipeline provides fuel storage facilities in Southern Nevada with unleaded and diesel fuel. Another pipeline operated by UNEV Pipeline LLC serves the Las Vegas area from northern Utah.

The Kinder Morgan website says its 566-mile (911-kilometer) CALNEV pipeline transports gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Los Angeles refineries and marine terminals through parallel 14-inch (35.5-centimeter) and 8-inch (20-centimeter) diameter pipelines to Barstow, California, and the Las Vegas area.

Hill said later that only the larger, 14-inch (35.5-centimeter) pipeline to Las Vegas had been shut down.

Airports it serves include Nellis Air Force Base and Harry Reid International in Las Vegas and Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert, the company said.

Kinder Morgan's SFPP West pipeline runs approximately 515 miles (829 kilometers) to transport petroleum products from the Los Angeles area to Colton and Imperial, California, and east to Phoenix.

Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • IRS won't tax most relief payments made by states last year

    PORTLAND, Maine — The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by states last year aren’t subject to federal taxes, providing 11th hour guidance as tax returns start to pour in. A week after telling payment recipients to delay filing returns, the IRS said it won’t challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster, meaning taxpayers who received those checks won’t have to pay federal taxes on those payments. All told, the IRS said special payments were made b

  • Bed Bath & Beyond used to have over 1,000 stores. Soon, it will have just 360.

    Drastic cuts at the housewares giant could lead to big changes for shoppers who knew and loved the brand's ubiquity and selection.

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,612.12, up 14.37): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $1.25, or 2.36 per cent, to $54.15 on 14.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.25, or 2.81 per cent, to $45.71 on 11.3 million shares. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY). Health care. Down two cents, or 50 per cent, to two cents on 10.3 million shares. Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down

  • Malkin reaches 1,200 points as Penguins beat Ducks 6-3

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pierre-Olivier Joseph had two goals and an assist, and Evgeni Malkin had two assists to become the third player in franchise history to reach 1,200 career points as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 Friday night. Kasperi Kapanen and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist. Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel also scored while Casey DeSmith stopped 28 shots. Malkin reached the milestone with the primary assist on Rust's goal at 10:04 of the third period, which p

  • Indigo offers fresh details on cyberattack as profit slips in latest quarter

    Canadian bookstore chain Indigo Books & Music Inc. offered fresh details about an ongoing cyberattack on Friday as the company discussed its rocky third-quarter results, which saw the company's profit and sales slip amid softening consumer demand. "We felt the adverse impact of inflationary pressures on consumer behaviour," Indigo CEO Peter Ruis said during a call with analysts. "Customers were increasingly focused on price and the tightening of discretionary spending was yielding a more value-o

  • Magna shares close down 17% after Q4 results hit by production volatility, costs

    TORONTO — Shares of Magna International Inc. closed down 17 per cent Friday after fourth-quarter results, hit by production volatility and other costs, came in below expectations. "2022 was another difficult year for the automotive industry and for Magna," said company chief executive Swamy Kotagiri on an earnings call with analysts. Supply disruptions that were expected to have cleared up last year did not, leading to continued volatility in auto production that made for significant inefficienc

  • AP sources: Bally Sports owner to miss payment next week

    Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, will miss a $140 million interest payment next week, which would put the company closer to filing for bankruptcy. Two people familiar with the financing plans told The Associated Press that the missed interest payments would begin a 30-day grace period, where Diamond Sports Group could negotiate with creditors and restructure its debt. Another avenue could be a pre-arranged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The people spoke on cond

  • Dairy giant Saputo doubles profit despite 'fast and furious' inflationary pressures

    Canadian dairy processor Saputo Inc. more than doubled its profit in its latest quarter amid higher prices, improved productivity and strong sales, company executives said Friday. "Consumer demand for our products in the third quarter was strong despite increasing prices," Saputo CEO Lino A. Saputo said during a call with analysts. Shoppers are increasingly value conscious as food inflation remains high and Saputo is "meeting their needs with tailored product offerings, pack sizes and promotions

  • I tried to see the green comet, but made 3 crucial mistakes that left me disappointed

    I failed at spotting the green comet so you don't have to. First-time stargazers like me should plan ahead and practice at home.

  • Actor Jim Carrey has owned this enormous Los Angeles residence for nearly 30 years — and now it can be yours for almost $29 million. Take a look around.

    Jim Carrey's 12,000-square-foot home in Brentwood sits on more than two acres and boasts a movie theater, pool, spa, tennis court, and bar.

  • Telescope video shows part of the sun breaking off and forming a vortex, making scientists scratch their heads

    NASA's solar observatory caught a strange polar vortex on the sun, and now plasma is erupting from its north pole.

  • 'Largest battery storage project in Canada' to open in two years in Six Nations

    An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada is set to open in two years on Indigenous land in southwestern Ontario, with Six Nations of the Grand River and Ottawa as investors. The province said Friday it has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a 20-year deal with the Oneida Energy storage project as part of its push for more clean energy supply. "Today's announcement is one way in which we are doing our part to create a sustainable fut

  • A large Burmese python was found on a Florida Keys highway. Did it just swim there?

    Pythons in Florida can be hunted all year because they are an invasive species.

  • 6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now

    Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...

  • New Enbridge CEO says Canada is missing opportunities as world cries out for energy

    CALGARY — The new CEO of pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. says regulatory uncertainty in this country has resulted in a "lost decade" for Canadian liquefied natural gas production. Greg Ebel, who took the reins from outgoing Enbridge CEO Al Monaco last month, made the comments in an interview following the release of the company's fourth-quarter financial results. Ebel — who was formerly the chief executive of Spectra Energy, which Enbridge acquired in Feb. 2017 — said he was in Ottawa last week spe

  • Jammu and Kashmir: India's first big lithium find boosts electric car hopes

    India finds significant reserves of the element, vital in rechargeable batteries, for the first time.

  • Uh, the Sun Kinda Broke

    Scientists have observed a “polar vortex” on the sun for the first time, but aren’t sure what drives it. What's happening up there?

  • Can hydrogen become the green fuel of the future?

    Advancements in hydrogen-related technology over the last year have brought a buzz to the alternative fuel, along with exciting new products.

  • Would you pay $40 for a bag of flour? Some remote First Nations in northern Ontario have no choice

    Food costs are going up everywhere, but in remote First Nations communities, sticker shock at the store is the norm. In at least one community, Marten Falls First Nation, there isn't even a store for in-person shopping. In Neskantaga First Nation, about 436 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., Chief Wayne Moonias said people are paying between $40 and $70 for a 10-kilogram bag of flour and upwards of $30 for sugar. That means making a traditional staple like bannock becomes a luxury not ev

  • Study of forever chemicals in Cape Fear River fish produces some puzzling results

    Last summer, the state agency caught 250 fish from the Cape Fear River, targeting fish based on which are more likely to be eaten.