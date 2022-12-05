Fuel Injector Nozzles Market Size Worth $10.5 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·7 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

Gasoline fuel type segment is anticipated to dominant the fuel injection systems market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to remain one of the most appealing markets throughout the projection period.

Newark, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fuel injector nozzles market was estimated at around USD 6.6 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 5.3% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 10.5 billion by 2030.

Vehicles with internal combustion engines rely on injector nozzles, which have the crucial job of high-pressure injection of fuel such as gasoline or diesel into engine cylinders to start combustion. Injector nozzles are used in a significant portion of the world's cars because they increase fuel efficiency and boost driving performance. The sales of conventional IC engines directly affect the need for injector nozzles on a global scale, and the market for these devices is anticipated to grow with a respectable CAGR over the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13080

Growth Factors

Fuel injection systems offer a quicker reaction from the throttle, better fuel flow, precise control of the air-fuel ratio, and uniform fuel distribution. These traits help vehicles operate more efficiently, better accelerate, and maintain maximum power while improving fuel efficiency. They also help vehicles emit less exhaust fumes and produce fewer harmful byproducts. One of the key drivers of the Injector Nozzle market is the expanding automotive sector. As the number of cars used for personal and commercial purposes rises, the market for injector nozzles grows along with it, and it is predicted to grow favorably in the years to come. Vehicles have transitioned from being a luxury good to more of a commodity as a result of rising consumer disposable income, which has an effect on the expansion of the Injector Nozzle business. It is anticipated that a sizeable percentage of this demand will originate from developing nations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Because of this and the accessibility of more advanced injector nozzles, automakers are being pushed to upgrade injector nozzles for improved control and safety features. The market for injector nozzles is seeing increased demand due to the need to improve fuel economy and lighten cars, which is also influencing market innovations.

Due to expanding investments in the growth of the manufacturing sector and India's quick modernization, the country's automotive output has expanded significantly in recent years. Through 2030, favorable government measures and rising car sales are also anticipated to benefit shipments of automotive injector nozzles.

The widespread use of injector nozzles in the automobile industry is among the factors having a significant impact on the global market. As a result, developing countries will produce more cars and manufacture more automobiles. Moreover, there are numerous economic prospects made available by the growing use of injector nozzles. The market's goods and uses are primarily to blame for the increase in interest. Laws governing clean air and fuel-efficient vehicles both depend on products from the automotive injector nozzle business. The expansion of the traveler in-vehicle industry is made in the strongest possible light by this. The public's understanding of climate change has led to governments investing in technology and cleaner, more fuel-efficient engines. Automotive injector nozzle technology is a certain technique to boost power and performance while using the same fuel. Greater efficiency extends the life of the engine, which lowers the cost of vehicle maintenance.

Segmental Overview

The market for fuel injector nozzles market is segmented into the technology, fuel type, and vehicle type. According to the technology, the gasoline direct injection segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. Due to their cleaner alternative to diesel-powered automobiles, gasoline-powered vehicles are used far more frequently than they would otherwise. Given that gasoline direct injection systems with multi-point fuel injection capabilities are more effective than gasoline port fuel injection systems, demand for these systems is anticipated to be quite high during the projected period.

The gasoline segment is anticipated to hold major share in the fuel injection systems market by fuel type during the forecast period. It is well known in the automotive business that using gasoline has advantages. Compared to diesel engines, gasoline engines are more effective, cheaper, easier to refuel, lighter, have superior burning rates, have smoother acceleration, produce more power, and have fewer vibrations. Additionally, in recent years, middle-class buyers have become more interested in purchasing gasoline-powered vehicles due to their accessibility and cheaper maintenance costs.

According to the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. The passenger automobile segment has seen the biggest growth as a result of the growing per capita income and the desire for personal transportation. The comfort of passenger cars is fueled by the rate of urbanization.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13080

Regional Overview

The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the fuel injector nozzles market. This is due to the rising demand for automobiles brought on by the region's improving standard of living, as well as the significant presence of major automakers in Asia-Pacific nations like China, Japan, and South Korea.

The market for automobile injector nozzles is expanding quickly in North America, as are the sales of vehicles. It aids in the expansion and innovation of the automobile sector. An important argument for pursuing electric motors and injector items is the growth of injector spouts in the worldwide automotive market. This region has a keen interest in gas and diesel automobile engines due to the rising popularity and high power.

Report Scope

Base Year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Report Coverage     

Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Market Size(unit)

USD Billion

Fuel injector nozzles Market CAGR

5.3%

Segments Covered

By Technology
By Fuel Type
By vehicle Type

List of the prominent players in the Global Fuel injector nozzles market:

• Delphi Automotive PLC
• Continental AG
• Denso Corporation
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Magneti Marelli S.p.A
• Keihin Corporation
• Edelbrock, LLC
• Kinsler Fuel Injection
• TI Automotive, Inc.

The global Fuel injector nozzles market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

• Gasoline Port Fuel Injection
• Gasoline Direct Injection
• Diesel Direct Injection

By Fuel Type

• Gasoline
• Diesel

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars
• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Region/Geography

• North America

o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico

• Europe

o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13080/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Canadian Rhian Wilkinson resigns as coach of NWSL's Thorns after being cleared of misconduct

    Canadian Rhian Wilkinson announced she was stepping down as head coach of the NWSL champion Portland Thorns on Friday. Wilkinson was recently cleared of misconduct following a league investigation into a relationship with one of her players. However, the Baie D'Urfe, Que., native said in a statement posted to Twitter that the players still asked her to step down, and she agreed. Wilkinson added that players found out about the investigation before she could tell them, and that "the narrative reg

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. That connection on offense backed an aggressive defense that sacked Justin Herbert five times as the Raiders (5-7) won their third consecutive game and split their season series with the Chargers. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angel

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

    Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday. The 32-year-old finished behind American gold medallist Kaillie Humphries, while Germany's Lisa Buckwitz took silver. Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished 0.75 seconds back of a spot on the podium, ending up in seventh place. Ribi won gold last weekend at the World Cup opener in Whistler, B.C. Appiah won silver in the same event. Appiah waited anxiously while Germany's Laura