Fudd helps UConn advance 52-47 over UCF in defensive battle

  • From left to right, Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Nika Muhl and Azzi Fudd react during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game against Central Florida in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    1/6

    NCAA UCF UConn Basketball

    From left to right, Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Nika Muhl and Azzi Fudd react during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game against Central Florida in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, is pulled away from Central Florida players by teammate Evina Westbrook after a scuffle for a jump ball during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    2/6

    NCAA UCF UConn Basketball

    Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, is pulled away from Central Florida players by teammate Evina Westbrook after a scuffle for a jump ball during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa, left, blocks a shot by Central Florida's Masseny Kaba, right, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    3/6

    NCAA UCF UConn Basketball

    Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa, left, blocks a shot by Central Florida's Masseny Kaba, right, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards, right, is guarded by Central Florida's Brittney Smith, left, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    4/6

    NCAA UCF UConn Basketball

    Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards, right, is guarded by Central Florida's Brittney Smith, left, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Central Florida's Tay Sanders, left, dribbles around Connecticut's Christyn Williams during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    5/6

    NCAA UCF UConn Basketball

    Central Florida's Tay Sanders, left, dribbles around Connecticut's Christyn Williams during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Connecticut's Paige Bueckers (5) shoots during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game against Central Florida in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    6/6

    NCAA UCF UConn Basketball

    Connecticut's Paige Bueckers (5) shoots during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game against Central Florida in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left to right, Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Nika Muhl and Azzi Fudd react during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game against Central Florida in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, is pulled away from Central Florida players by teammate Evina Westbrook after a scuffle for a jump ball during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa, left, blocks a shot by Central Florida's Masseny Kaba, right, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards, right, is guarded by Central Florida's Brittney Smith, left, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Central Florida's Tay Sanders, left, dribbles around Connecticut's Christyn Williams during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Paige Bueckers (5) shoots during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game against Central Florida in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAT EATON-ROBB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christyn Williams
    Basketball player

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Azzi Fudd scored 16 points and hit two key free throws late as No. 2 seed UConn outfought No. 7 seed UCF 52-47 in a defensive slugfest Monday night to advance to an NCAA record 28th straight Sweet 16.

Christyn Williams added 12 points and Paige Bueckers had nine for the Huskies (27-5), who have not allowed an opponent to score more than 51 points in their last 10 games.

“It was a battle the whole game,” Williams said. “We just tried to throw the first punch and keep punching them.”

Diamond Battles scored 12 points, Brittney Smith added 11 and Tay Sanders had 10 for UCF (26-4), which saw its season end along with a 14-game winning streak.

These two former American Athletic Conference foes knew each other well and the Knights weren't intimidated playing in front of a loud sold-out Connecticut crowd where the students were cheering baskets made in pregame warmups.

The Huskies led by just three points at halftime, but extended that to 12 points midway through the fourth quarter.

They led by 10 before Sanders 3-pointer from the left corner with 3 1/2 minutes remaining made it 48-41 and started the Knight’s final push.

UCF closed the gap to three points twice, the last time when Williams fouled Smith with 15.1 seconds left and the 6-foot-3 post hit her foul shots to cut the deficit to 50-47.

But Sanders fouled Fudd on the other end and the freshman calmly made her free throws to seal the win.

The game was extremely physical, with both teams pressing and playing lock-down defense. There were 45 fouls called, 24 on UCF.

The Knights held UConn to just 14 baskets on 48 shots (29.2%), but hit just 16 of their 46 (34.8%) UCF also struggled from the foul line, going just 10 of 20.

“This was a rather new experience for me, coach Geno Auriemma said. ”It was what we thought it would be it was going to be really difficult and it was going to be ugly looking and it was.

“We could have easily let that game get away from us and we didn’t,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

UCF: The Knights have had the most successful season in school history, winning the AAC regular season and tournament titles, earning their first Top 25 ranking, notching their first NCAA Tournament win and beating in-state rival Florida for the first time ever after 26 straight losses. Monday’s loss was the Knights first in 15 games.

UConn: UConn, which beat mercer 83-38 in the first round, improves to 18-3 as a No. 2 seed and 29-2 all-time in the second round, where they last lost in 1992. They fell in the first round a year later. The Huskies move on the Sweet 16, where they have not lost since falling to Stanford in 2005.

UP NEXT

UConn will face Indiana in Bridgeport on Saturday.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Remembering the trade deadline deals that didn't work

    From Tomas Tatar watching the playoffs from the Vegas press box, Peter Forsberg's brief stop in Nashville to Tomas Plekanec looking terribly uncomfortable in a Maple Leafs sweater, these are the trade deadline deals that are remembered for the wrong reasons.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

    Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff