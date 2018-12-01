Fu on the charge in York after first-round whitewash

Marco Fu is safely into the UK Championship second round after downing Hammad Miah in a 6-0 whitewash in York.

The world No.16 has suffered with eye problems over the past year but seems to be finding his best form as he chases a first UK final in a decade.

Fu was runner-up back in 2008, losing in a decider to Shaun Murphy, but has since found the going tough in his bid for a Triple Crown title.

Now that his eyesight seems to be on the mend, that’s a disruption he’s hoping will change sooner rather than later, starting with his second-round clash with Luo Honghao at the Barbican Centre.

“Last year I found I was looking into a lot of black spots in my eyes, but I didn’t really have the opportunity to get it checked up,” he said.

“After the UKs I went back and saw the doctor and he confirmed retinal degeneration, so I decided to get the laser surgery. The problem is fine now.

“I’m still seeing a lot of eye floaters but I’m getting used to it, it’s not affecting my snooker as much but I don’t want to be putting too much pressure on my eyes.

“Hopefully one day I will be fully recovered.”

