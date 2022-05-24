FTX's Bankman-Fried Is Already a Political Mega-Donor. He's Doubling Down
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said in a podcast Monday he might donate up to $1 billion in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
In an interview on the Pushkin podcast “What’s Your Problem?” the multi-billionaire crypto entrepreneur said he would spend “north of $100 million” on future political campaigns. This record-breaking number would be a “soft-ceiling” for his donations, he said.
An effective altruist, Bankman-Fried is worth $20 billion, and has already donated $200 million of his net worth, according to the podcast interview. Much of that has gone to political efforts: he’s donated $23 million to a single Political Action Committee this year.
His political donations have yielded mixed results. Bankman-Fried was one of the single-largest donors backing President Biden’s victorious 2020 campaign. But his favored candidate in an Oregon congressional primary was trounced last week despite benefitting from $11 million in Bankman-Fried PAC money.
For 2024 presidential spending, “it’s gonna depend on who is running,” Bankman-Fried told podcast host Jacob Goldstein. “I’m going to be looking a lot less at political party from that perspective and a lot more about sane governance.”