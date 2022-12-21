FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to the US

SBF - Marco Bello/Reuters

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to be extradited to the US to face criminal charges over the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, according to reports.

A hearing will take place on Wednesday, paving the way for Mr Bankman-Fried to leave the Bahamas to answer charges of fraud in the US.

Mr Bankman-Fried had previously told a Bahamas court he would contest extradition, but he has now signed the required paperwork in Nassau, according to Bloomberg.

The 30-year-old has been accused of “one of the biggest financial frauds in US history”, according to American authorities.

He faces criminal charges with a potential combined prison sentence of 170 years.

Mr Bankman-Fried was denied bail by a judge in the Bahamas as he was deemed to be a flight risk, after being arrested on December 12. He will be able to request bail if he returns to the US.

Since his arrest, he has been held in the Bahamas' Fox Hill Prison.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed in November, leaving around one million creditors out of pocket after a surge in withdrawals it was unable to fulfil.

Following its implosion, US prosecutors in New York accused Mr Bankman-Fried of wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and a campaign finance violation.

The Bahamas-based company was accused of sharing customer funds with its sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, to prop up risky cryptocurrency investments.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates the US stock market, separately claimed Mr Bankman-Fried had taken “billions of dollars of the trading platform's customers funds for his own personal benefit and to help grow his crypto empire”.

Mr Gensler said: “We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto.”

Mr Bankman-Fried has denied any wrongdoing.

It has been suggested that at least 80,000 British FTX users may have lost money after the implosion of the company because roughly 8pc of the exchange's users were based in the UK.

It comes as FTX's new management are currently scrambling to recoup millions of dollars in donations made by Mr Bankman-Fried, including roughly $40m (£33m) given to Democrat politicians in the US.