FTX collapse leaves 80,000 UK crypto traders out of pocket

Tens of thousands of British traders have been left out of pocket by the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, US bankruptcy proceedings have revealed.

Some 8pc of FTX's users were based in the UK, a Delaware court heard, suggesting that 80,000 Britons may have lost money. FTX left around one million creditors, the vast majority of whom were unsecured users of the exchange.

At the company’s first bankruptcy hearing, James Bromley, a US restructuring lawyer at Sullivan and Cromwell, accused Mr Bankman-Fried of running FTX as a “personal fiefdom”.

The company was under the “control of a small group of inexperienced or unsophisticated individuals, and the evidence suggests some or all of them were compromised individuals”, Mr Bromley told the court.

FTX was not regulated in the UK and was not authorised to offer services under the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) crypto asset rules. The FCA warned in September that FTX was “providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorisation” and appeared to be “targeting people in the UK”.

The failure of FTX, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange which just months ago was valued at $32bn (£26bn), has sent shockwaves through digital currency markets. The price of Bitcoin has fallen to a two-year low and customers across the sector have scrambled to withdraw funds from exchanges.

Founded by 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov 11 after a surge in withdrawals and discovering an $8bn black hole in its finances.

Mr Bromley said the company’s lawyers had seen “a lack of corporate controls at a level that none of us in the profession have ever seen”.

Under Mr Bankman-Fried, FTX allegedly secretly used customer funds to prop up losses at its sister business, a cryptocurrency hedge fund called Alameda Research. The company, executives and Mr Bankman-Fried’s parents also spent a combined $300m on luxury property and “vacation” homes across the Bahamas, where FTX was based, the court was told. Mr Bankman-Fried’s parents are said to be trying to return the property to the company.

FTX is now being run by John Jay Ray, a restructuring veteran who steered energy giant Enron through its collapse in 2001. Mr Ray said what he had seen at FTX was even worse than that collapse. The scandal at Enron saw its chief executive sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Bankruptcy lawyers said FTX was hit by a cyber attack on the day it collapsed and its staff had been fighting attempts to steal cryptocurrency ever since.

Mr Bromley added the company was now the subject of a criminal investigation by US cyber crime officials.

The company’s largest creditors are owed at least $3bn, according to court filings, with businesses across the world facing potential losses.

The failure of FTX has spilled over across the cryptocurrency sector. On Tuesday, troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis was forced to insist it has no “imminent” plans to file for bankruptcy, as it hunts for rescue funding following the collapse of FTX.

The US cryptocurrency company, which has a loan book worth $2.8bn (£2.4bn), has halted withdrawals on key products following a surge in customers asking for their money as Genesis’s talks with potential rescuers stall. Its sister cryptocurrency exchange business, Genesis Trading, has $175m stuck on exchange FTX.

Genesis last week halted withdrawals for a lending product that paid interest on cryptocurrency deposits last week, which impacted another lending product offered by Gemini, a cryptocurrency business founded by the Winklevoss twins, Harvard rivals of Mark Zuckerberg.

A spokesman for Genesis said: “We have no plans to file for bankruptcy imminently [and continue] to have constructive conversations with creditors.”

The collapse of FTX has also focused attention on the expansion of amateur trading in recent years via smartphone apps.

This week the City watchdog warned that “game like” features in trading apps can make investors act like problem gamblers.

The FCA condemned trading apps that send frequent notifications to customers with the latest market news and provide users with bonus points, badges or celebratory messages for making trades.

The regulator said it found that consumers using apps with these features were more likely to invest more money than they could afford to lose or otherwise exceed their “risk appetite”, in some cases exhibiting the type of behaviour usually associated with problem gamblers.

Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA, said: “Some product design features could be contributing to problematic, even gambling-like, investor behaviour.”