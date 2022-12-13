New FTX CEO testifies to Congress; founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested, charged with fraud: live updates

The top executive for the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX is testifying this morning at a hearing of a key congressional committee that oversees finance and investing.

Also on Tuesday, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York unsealed an eight-count criminal indictment against disgraced FTX founder Bankman-Fried, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers and lenders, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud and securities fraud.

Who is testifying?: New FTX CEO John J. Ray III, who took over after Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down. Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday night.

What happened to FTX?: FTX collapsed in early November and filed for bankruptcy when it was unable to pay back customers. The company has said it owes more than 100,000 people, but expects that number to grow to more than 1 million.

What is Bankman-Fried alleged to have done?: The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that the former CEO ran a fraud since at least May 2019 to put customer money into a company he used as his "personal piggy bank to buy luxury condominiums, support political campaigns, and make private investments, among other uses."

SBF indicted: Federal prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed an eight-count criminal indictment against Bankman-Fried.

Ray: Investigation may look into Bankman-Fried's parents

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., asked Ray if there was any evidence of Bankman-Fried's parents’ involvement with the FTX collapse. Huizenga referenced a meeting he had in his office with Bankman-Fried in 2020 and in which his father attended.

“We're investigating that as well as any other players,” Ray said.

- Rachel Looker

Congressman: Change the name of crypto to “creepy dough”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, joked with John J. Ray that Congress should change the term “cryptocurrency” to “creepy dough currency.”

“I just want to know whether you’d support changing it to ‘creepy dough,’” Cleaver asked.

Ray said he would leave that skill set to Congress.

-- Erin Mansfield

Ray: ‘More questions than answers’

The committee asked Ray if it could be possible that money laundering was occurring within FTX.

“There’s a lot more questions than answers and it certainly is highly irregular and that’s certainly what’s gotten out attention,” Ray said.

- Rachel Looker

CFTC files court complaint

A separate civil lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said daily trading volume on FTC.com was more than $20 billion, and the company had amassed a $32 billion valuation. The company had paid sponsorships, including naming rights to a Miami sports arena, celebrity endorsements and a 2022 Super Bowl commercial that characterized FTX as “the safest and easiest way to buy and sell crypto.”

Belying that image, FTX collapsed in November, and its customers and the world “discovered that FTX, through its sister-company Alameda, had been surreptitiously siphoning off customer funds for its own use—and over $8 billion in customer deposits were now missing,” the CFTC court complaint alleges.

"At Bankman-Fried’s direction, FTX executives created features in the underlying code for FTX that allowed Alameda to maintain an essentially unlimited line of credit on FTX,” the court complaint alleges. “FTX Trading executives also created other exceptions to FTX’s standard processes that allowed Alameda to have an unfair advantage when transacting on the platform, including quicker execution times.”

-- Kevin McCoy

Signage for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the “effective altruism” movement.

Accountants looking at whether IRS forms properly filed

Accountants from the firm Ernst & Young are looking into whether FTX properly filled out forms such as tax returns filed with the Internal Revenue Service, CEO John J. Ray told Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas.

“They are taking a comprehensive review,” Ray said. “They’re going backwards and starting with the earlier years. We’re reviewing the return that was filed in 2020, 2021, and of course they’re looking at all of the transactions within 2022, so that review is ongoing.”

-- Erin Mansfield

Rep: Cleaver: Bankman-Fried's testimony ‘disrespectful’

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., referenced Bankman-Fried's testimony, calling it “so disrespectful” and a “mess.”

“There's not a person up here who would like to show this to their children,” he said.

Cleaver began to read one specific line from Bankman-Fried's testimony, but said he can’t read it publicly.

“It makes two words. Absolutely insulting,” Cleaver said.

- Rachel Looker

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing in February. The lawmakers had summoned him to discuss the regulation of digital assets.

Congressman: “We have to send a message” to bad actors

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, questioned whether Sam Bankman-Fried could have harmed so many people by accident, saying that he thinks there must have been “malfeasance” at play that should not happen again.

“They just don’t emanate from ignorance and stupidity,” Green said of FTX’s actions, “and a lot of people have been hurt.

“And aside from the civil actions, I think that we have to send a message to the others who would take advantage of people that this is not going to be tolerated,” he said.

-- Erin Mansfield

Ray: FTX unprecedented in lack of documentation

When asked how his experience handling other bankruptcies compares to the FTX situation, Ray said FTX is unprecedented in terms of lack of documentation.

Ray said even the most failed companies had a roadmap as to what happened.

“We're dealing with literally a paperless bankruptcy in terms of how they created this company,” he said. “It makes it very difficult to trace and track assets and particularly, as I've said, in the crypto world.”

- Rachel Looker

The FTX logo appears on home plate umpire Jansen Visconti's jacket at a baseball game with the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. The FTX bankruptcy filing followed a bruising of crypto companies throughout 2022, due in part to rising interest rates and the broader market downturn that has many investors rethinking their lust for risk.

Ray: Bankman-Fried calling fund transfers 'mistake’ not credible

Ray said he doesn’t find statements made by Bankman-Fried that FTX customer funds transferred to Alameda was done by mistake.

“I don't find any such statements to be credible,” Ray said.

- Rachel Looker

More indictment details

One part of the alleged conspiracy allegedly involved an effort in which Bankman-Fried and others made illegal campaign contributions to candidates for federal office, joint fundraising committees and independent expenditure committees while using the names of other persons as the contributors, the indictment charges.

The indictment also accuses Bankman-Fried and other conspirators of making illegal contributions from corporations while disguising the actual source under the names of other people. The indictment seeks forfeiture of all gains from the alleged conspiracy.

-- Kevin McCoy

Ray says FTX employees communicated over Slack, used Quickbooks

Ray said the FTX group is unusual compared to other bankruptcies he handled because FTX had no record keeping.

He said employees communicated invoices and expenses via Slack and the multi-billion dollar company used Quickbooks, an accounting software package.

“We had one person really controlling this," he said, referencing Bankman-Fried. "No independent board-- that's highly unusual for the size company this is and it's made all more complex because we're not dealing with widgets or something that's tangible, we're dealing with crypto.”

- Rachel Looker

Rep. Patrick McHenry criticizes SEC chief

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., called for regulations that spell out “clear rules of the road” for the cryptocurrency industry, and criticized the performance of Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We know the Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gensler’s regulation by enforcement approach is not going to stop bad actors,” McHenry said. “Next year, I look forward to hearing from Mr. Gensler early and often. And we’ll hear from him and how we can provide clarity on the application of our security platforms to trading platforms, which he has failed to do.”

McHenry is the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee and is expected to become chair at the beginning of 2023.

– Erin Mansfield

Ray: Bankman-Fried's loans undocumented

Ray said Bankman-Fried received numerous loans – some documented by individual promissory notes, others with no description of the purpose. In one case, Bankman-Fried received a $1 billion loan which he claimed he did not know the terms of the repayment, Chair of the House Financial Services Committee Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said.

Ray said in one instance, Bankman-Fried signed a loan as both the issuer and recipient.

– Rachel Looker

FTX CEO: Senior managers had access to customer assets

John J. Ray III, the CEO of FTX seeking to recover customer funds as he guides the company through bankruptcy, detailed at the House hearing Tuesday the lack of security that the firm had for controlling customer money.

Ray said the company’s computer infrastructure gave senior managers access to “systems that stored customer assets, without security controls to prevent them from redirecting those assets.”

He also said the company stored “certain private keys to access hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto assets without effective security controls or encryption.”

– Erin Mansfield

Sam Bankman-Fried indicted on 8 criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and violating campaign finance laws

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday unsealed an eight-count criminal indictment that accuses Bankman-Fried of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers and lenders, as well as conspiracy to commit commodities fraud and securities fraud.

The indictment also charges him with a money laundering conspiracy and a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and violate campaign finance laws with contributions that exceeded giving limits.

– Kevin McCoy

SBF schemed with others, indictment says

The criminal indictment alleges Sam Bankman-Fried schemed with others from at least 2019 through November 2022.

He and several people not identified in the indictment allegedly agreed to defraud customers of FTX.com by misappropriating their deposits and using those funds to pay expenses and debts of Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's proprietary crypto hedge fund.

The indictment also accuses Bankman-Fried of providing misleading information to lenders about the true financial condition of Alameda Research.

– Kevin McCoy

SEC alleges Bankman-Fried ran 'massive years-long fraud'

Instead of running a secure crypto trading platform, Samuel Bankman-Fried "engaged in a scheme to defraud equity investors" from at least May 2019 until November 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleges in a civil complaint filed Tuesday in the federal court for the Southern District of New York.

He raised more than $1.8 billion from investors who believed his FTX Trading Ltd. platform had appropriate controls and risk management measures, the SEC said.

"Unbeknownst to those investors (and to FTX’s trading customers), Bankman-Fried was orchestrating a massive, years-long fraud, diverting billions of dollars of the trading platform’s customer funds for his own personal benefit and to help grow his crypto empire," the complaint alleges.

– Kevin McCoy

SBF spent investors' money on 'lavish real estate', political donations, SEC says

Investors in the U.S. and worldwide sent billions of dollars to Bankman-Fried's FTX platform with the belief that their assets would be secure.

"But from the start, Bankman-Fried improperly diverted customer assets to his privately-held crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research LLC, and then used those customer funds to make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations," the SEC complaint alleges.

– Kevin McCoy

Sam Bankman-Fried's 'house of cards'

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to file a parallel criminal action against Bankman-Fried later on Tuesday.

"We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement issued with the agency's complaint. "The alleged fraud committed by Mr. Bankman-Fried is a clarion call to crypto platforms that they need to come into compliance with our laws."

– Kevin McCoy

SEC: Alleged scheme unraveled when crypto values crashed and lenders wanted money back

The SEC court complaint said the alleged scheme began crumbling in May 2022, when cryptocurrency values plummeted.

The plunge prompted lenders to Bankman-Fried's privately-held crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research LLC, sought repayment on billions of dollars of loans. Alameda had already received billions of dollars in FTX investor assets by that point, but nonetheless was unable to meet the repayment demands, the court complaint said.

Trying to stave off a collapse, "Bankman-Fried directed FTX to divert billions more in customer assets to Alameda to ensure that Alameda maintained its lending relationships, and that money could continue to flow in from lenders and other investors," the SEC court complaint alleged.

SBF made 'misleading' statements to investors, SEC says

Bankman-Fried continued the shifting of investor assets during the summer of 2022 even as it became increasingly clear that FTX and Alameda would not be able to fully repay investors and lenders, the SEC complaint said.

"He directed hundreds of millions more in FTX customer funds to Alameda, which he then used for additional venture investments and for 'loans' to himself and other FTX executives," the court complaint alleged. "All the while, he continued to make misleading statements to investors about FTX’s financial condition and risk management."

– Kevin McCoy

SBF built web of more than 100 companies, SEC says

Sam Bankman-Fried, assisted by a few associates, built an interconnected web of companies that ultimately comprised more than 100 different entities, the SEC court complaint said.

The web had Bankman-Fried at its top, and Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund, at its center. In multiple public statements, he branded himself and his companies as "honest stewards of crypto," the court complaint said. But the reality was different.

"From the start, contrary to what FTX investors and trading customers were told, Bankman-Fried continually diverted FTX customer funds to Alameda and then used those funds to continue to grow his empire, using billions of dollars to make undisclosed private venture investments, political contributions, and real estate purchases," the SEC court complaint alleges.

– Kevin McCoy

Who is Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO?

Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old former billionaire turned political donor who started FTX, is listed on the committee's website as a witness. He was scheduled to testify before Congress for the first time since the collapse of FTX, but canceled after being arrested in the Bahamas Monday night.

Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing about "Examining Digital Assets: Risks, Regulation, and Innovation," on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on February 09, 2022.

FTX attracted average people, promised safety, expert says

FTX attracted average people who wanted to invest in cryptocurrency but didn’t want to deal with the complex processes that often comes with buying cryptocurrency, said Yesha Yadav, a law professor at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

A decade ago, Yadav said, cryptocurrency traders would need to download specific software and then find someone willing to sell their cryptocurrency. On an exchange like FTX, a user would place an order and essentially be given an IOU for the crypto they bought, she said.

“From the user experience, that’s awesome,” she said. On top of that, she said, “The reason it was so well regarded was because it promised safety. It promised consumer protection it promised cutting-edge products without some of the kind of riskier aspects of crypto attaching to it.”

– Erin Mansfield

Who is new FTX CEO John J. Ray?

John J. Ray, who replaced Bankman-Fried, is scheduled to testify. Ray previously oversaw Enron during its bankruptcy and is performing a similar service for FTX, including responding to inquiries from the Department of Justice and Securities Exchange Commission.

He told a federal bankruptcy court in November the company "did not keep appropriate books and records," and used software "to conceal the misuse of customer funds."

He wrote in the same filing, "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here."

The FTX logo is shown on the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat NBA basketball team play, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ORG XMIT: FLLS201

What is FTX?

FTX was a tool that investors all over the world used to buy cryptocurrency and other financial instruments. They could also store their cryptocurrencies in digital wallets, similar to using a bank. The company promised customers not to use their money for trading, but did.

The House Committee on Financial Services has looked at major fraud cases

The House Committee on Financial Services oversees a broad range of topics, including banking, insurance, securities, and housing. The leaders of the panel are outgoing chair Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and the expected incoming chair Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

The committee held hearings on the impact of the accounting fraud scandal at Enron on financial markets, and how financial regulation could be improved in light of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

Sam Bankman-Fried has been on a media tour about FTX

Since stepping down from his post in November, Bankman-Fried has appeared in interviews with news organizations like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, expressing regret over mismanagement of the company but denying any intentional wrongdoing.

"I had a duty to all of our stakeholders, to our customers, our stakeholders and to the regulators and the world to do right by them, to make sure the right things happened at the company. Clearly I didn't do a good job at that. Clearly I made a lot of mistakes that are things I would give anything to be able to do over again.

"I didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone," Bankman-Fried, who goes by SBF, told the New York Times. "I was excited about the prospects of FTX a month ago. I saw it as a thriving, growing business. I was shocked by what happened this month, and reconstructing it, there were some things I wish I had done differently."

Bankman-Fried: ‘I basically have nothing left’

Bankman-Fried told Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos that he is down to $100,00 in his bank account – a significant difference from the estimated $20 billion he said he had over the summer.

“To my knowledge, I basically have nothing left,” he said. “Basically everything I had was invested in the business.”

The former FTX CEO said he took out a $1 billion loan to reinvest into the company, not for consumption. He described the loss as “a really humbling fall in a lot of ways.”

– Erin Mansfield

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FTX-Congress live updates: Sam Bankman-Fried indicted as CEO testifies