FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Fifth Consecutive Year

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Linde (LIN)(LIN) has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year, recognizing the company's leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is a tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate strong sustainability practices. FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants when creating or assessing sustainable investment products. Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series is based on an independent analysis of data from over 7,000 securities.

"A strong commitment to ESG is integral to Linde's long-term success," said Riva Krut, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Linde. "Linde has the technology, resources and people to contribute to all aspects of managing climate change and reducing emissions. We are honored that Linde has once again been recognized for its ESG leadership through inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Linde was recently upgraded to A in MSCI's ESG Ratings assessment. The company was also included in the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2020 list and received Silver Class distinction in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, published by S&P Global in collaboration with RobecoSAM. Linde is a member of the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the FTSE4Good Index Series.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

Story continues

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts: Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

SOURCE: Linde plc via EQS Newswire





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596072/FTSE4Good-Index-Includes-Linde-for-Fifth-Consecutive-Year



