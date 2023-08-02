US markets fall after Fitch downgrades credit rating - latest updates

Fitch has downgraded the AAA credit rating of the US to AA+ - wolterfoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Wall Street has taken a hit after the opening bell after Fitch’s decision to downgrade the US credit rating from its highest level.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped by 1.6pc after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 - considered to represent the wider economy - fell by 0.9pc.

The FTSE 100 slumped as much as 1.8pc after the ratings agency cut the US one level from AAA to AA+ on Tuesday, two months after the country nearly defaulted as the White House and Congress battled over the nation’s debt ceiling.

Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers said the decision, which echoed a move made more than a decade ago by S&P Global Ratings, was “bizarre and inept”.

Fitch Ratings said it had cut its rating on US long-term foreign-currency debt because the country faces fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills.

02:51 PM BST

US to expand bond auction for first time in two and a half years

US Treasuries had held steady despite the Fitch credit downgrade.

However, bond yields have moved higher after it was announced that it would increase the size of its quarterly sale of longer-term debt for the first time in more than two and a half years.

The Treasury said it will sell $103bn of longer-term securities at its so-called quarterly refunding auctions next week, which span three, 10 and 30-year Treasuries.

That is up from a $96bn total last time, and slightly larger than most dealers had expected.

US Treasuries increased by five basis points to 4.08pc following the news of the auction.

02:33 PM BST

Wall Street slumps after Fitch credit downgrade

Stock markets in the US have dropped after Fitch downgraded the US from its AAA credit rating.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 0.4pc to 35,495.55 after the opening bell, while the broad-based S&P 500 has dropped 0.8pc to 4,540.68.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen 1.6pc to 14,123.67.

02:12 PM BST

Oil climbs as US draws on stockpiles

Oil resumed a rally after an industry estimate pointed to a huge drawdown in US stockpiles, adding to signals the market is tightening.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has gained 0.6pc to put it firmly above $85 a barrel.

US-produced West Texas Intermediate climbed 0.7pc to nearly $82 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute reported that nationwide crude stockpiles plunged 15.4m barrels last week, according to Bloomberg.

If confirmed by government data later today, that would be the biggest draw in volume terms in figures going back to 1982.

Nitesh Shah, an analyst at WisdomTree, said:

The visible tightness has convinced the market that announced cuts are not just empty rhetoric. Market optimism that we are nearing the end of a rate tightening cycle and that an economic soft-landing could easily be achieved has also helped oil prices gain.

01:51 PM BST

Wage growth slows further in US

Wage growth continued to slow down in the US economy last month even as more jobs were created than expected in a further sign of the country’s “immaculate soft landing”.

Workers who stayed in their jobs experienced a 6.2pc pay increase in July from a year ago, the slowest since November 2021.

The slowdown, which will ease fears about inflation, came even as private payrolls increased by 324,000 last month, according to figures published by the ADP Research Institute.

The job gains were relatively broad-based, but boosted by a 201,000 advance in leisure and hospitality. Jobs were added in all regions but the South and concentrated among businesses with less than 250 employees.

ADP’s chief economist Nela Richardson said:

The economy is doing better than expected and a healthy labour market continues to support household spending. We continue to see a slowdown in pay growth without broad-based job loss.

On Friday, data from the Commerce Department showed personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased 3pc compared to a year ago — the slowest pace in more than two years — boosting hopes the US economy was heading for what analysts ahve called an “immaculate soft landing”.

🇺🇸ADP reports that wage growth for job stayers fell to a 19-month low of 6.4%, while job changers saw wage growth drop to a 22-month low of 11.2%. Leisure/hospitality had the fastest median wage growth, rising by 7.9%. pic.twitter.com/iLqWo5F38k — MacroMicro (@MacroMicroMe) August 2, 2023

01:23 PM BST

Ferrari's off-the-pace profit upgrade puts brakes on share price

Ferrari shares have dropped after price increases failed to deliver the boost in profits investors had hoped for.

Investors have taken a dim view of the revised guidance that brought the company’s outlook in line with expectations and sent its share price tumbling as much as 4.6pc - the most since June.

The Italian sports-car maker now sees adjusted ebdita - a measure of profits - of as much as €2.22bn (£1.9bn) this year, up from as much as €2.18bn announced in February.

Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said Ferrari’s change in guidance “may come as a source of disappointment for some”.

Ferrari has been hiking the prices of some of its models with its wealthy customers less hindered by soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

Last month, Porsche said its deliveries rose 15pc in the first half of the year with SUVs accounting for more than half, while warning of persistent parts shortages that are weighing on sales of the electric Taycan.

Ferrari is not the only luxury-car maker struggling to impress investors. BMW shares fell the most since May on Tuesday even as it slightly raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Ferrari

12:57 PM BST

Farmers offered £14m to fund innovation

More than £14m is being made available for the farming sector to drive innovation and develop new practices to boost productivity and sustainability, the Government has said.

It is part of a £600m investment over three years, with competitions open to farmers, growers, foresters, research organisations and agricultural businesses to allow them to collaborate on new ideas and solutions.

Some of this funding has already gone to projects to improve yield of soft fruit, battery-operated robots harvesting asparagus, and using ultraviolet disinfectant in dairy and poultry.

There are two new research and feasibility competitions open in the Farming Innovation Programme.

Farming minister Mark Spencer said:

These competitions are all about encouraging collaborations between farmers and growers on the one hand, and research organisations and industry on the other, to help bring ideas from the planning stage into practice. The success of the previous competition rounds and the broad scope of ideas coming forward showcase the range of possibilities available for driving up productivity and solving some of the industry’s biggest challenges. I encourage everyone to take a look at what’s on offer in the latest competitions and apply.

12:38 PM BST

US markets poised for slump after Fitch US downgrade

Wall Street markets are expected to tumble at the opening bell later after rating agency Fitch’s move to downgrade the US government’s credit rating.

Fitch downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA, pointing to fiscal deterioration over the next three years as well as a growing general government debt burden, making it the second major rating agency after Standard & Poor’s move in 2011 to strip the country of its triple-A rating.

The yield on US 10-year Treasury notes slipped to 4.02pc while safe havens like gold and the Japanese yen rose.

Megacap stocks including Tesla, Nvidia, Meta and Microsoft fell between 0.8pc and 2.5pc in premarket trading.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were were down 0.3pc, while the S&P 500 had fallen 0.5pc.

The Nasdaq 100 is on track to open 0.7pc lower.

12:01 PM BST

Pound steadies ahead of Bank of England interest rate decision

Sterling steadied against both the euro and the dollar ahead of the Bank of England’s decision on interest rates tomorrow.

Sterling has climbed almost 6pc this year, and is already set for its biggest annual jump since 2017, supported by the Bank’s 13 consecutive rate rises.

However, policymakers now have to weigh up the need to fight inflation against the hit to the economy from raising the cost of borrowing.

After a surprise 50 basis point (bps) hike in June, money markets are pricing in a 63pc chance of a quarter of a percentage point rate increase to a 15-year high of 5.25pc.

Traders see a 37pc probability of a larger half a point increase on Thursday, which would mirror June’s surprise jump.

The pound has fallen 0.1pc against the dollar to less than $1.28. It has gained 0.2pc against the euro, which has dropped below 86p.

11:39 AM BST

Ryanair carries record number of monthly passengers

Ryanair carried more than 18m passengers in a single month for the first time as consumers turned to budget travel amid soaring inflation.

The low-cost airline said its traffic for the month had increased 11pc in July compared to the same month last year.

It carried 18.7m passengers in all as it filled 96pc of its seats.

The passenger record comes despite the cancellation of 800 of its flights during the month as a result of air traffic control strikes.

The company operated more than 102,000 flights in July.

Ryanair carried 18.7m passengers in July - REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

11:23 AM BST

Debt markets shrug off US credit rating downgrade

The bond market has shrugged off the decision by Fitch to downgrade the US credit rating from its top AAA level.

The yield on 10-year UK gilts and US Treasuries were little changed at 4.39pc and 4.03pc respectively in the London session.

The equivalent rate on German securities has fallen four basis points to 2.48pc.

The bond - or debt - market is nearly twice the size of global stock markets.

DBS Bank strategist Eugene Leow said:

High inflation and growth remain the key triggers for bond demand. Fitch’s rating downgrade should be largely mitigated by the substantial stock of US private wealth, with correspondingly high safe haven demand for US Treasuries.

11:08 AM BST

Asda puts fuel prices online after 'greedflation' row

Asda has become the first supermarket to publish its local fuel prices online after regulators showed companies were increasing their margins at the pump in so-called “greedflation”.

From today, prices at each of its filling stations will be available online on its Asda Store Locator pages.

The figures will appear at 10.30am each morning and show the previous day’s closing price.

It comes after a recent Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) report found that supermarkets’ annual fuel margins rose from 4.6p per litre in 2019 to 10.8p last year as they failed to pass on profits amounting to £900m in extra costs last year.

Asda aims to introduce real-time fuel costs in the coming months.

A spokesman said: “Asda is proud to be the price leader in the fuel and by sharing our prices online customers will be able to find the best value at the pumps before they get in the car.”

Asda will publish its latest local fuel prices online - Nick Ansell/PA Wire

10:51 AM BST

Younger consumers help Hugo Boss turnaround

Hugo Boss has raised its sales and profit guidance again for 2023 amid surging demand from younger shoppers for its latest menswear and womenswear collections.

The German fashion brand now expects full-year sales of €4.1bn to €4.2bn (£3.5bn to £3.6bn), up from a previous forecast of €4 billion.

Operating profit is expected to grow by 20pc to 25pc, compared with an earlier outlook of 10pc to 20pc.

However, Hugo Boss stock fell as much as 5pc initially. The stock had already risen more than 30pc so far this year as investor confidence grows in a turnaround led by chief executive Daniel Grieder.

The company revamped its Hugo and Boss brands two years ago and has been gaining market share since then.

Chief financial officer Yves Müller told Bloomberg TV:

Younger consumers are buying Hugo Boss and you can see that across the board. All the brands and all the geographies are growing. Last quarter we were also growing 32pc in Boss womenswear. This is now the fourth consecutive quarter that Boss womenswear as a business unit is outpacing the others.

Hugo Boss

10:34 AM BST

Fall in inflation will be 'transformative' insists Sunak

A drop in inflation will be “transformative” for household finances, Rishi Sunak has said, ahead of an expected 14th consecutive increase in interest rates.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates tomorrow by a least a quarter of a percentage point from 5pc to what will be their highest level since at least 2008.

Policymakers are raising borrowing costs in an effort to slow down demand in the economy as they try to bring down inflation, which sits at nearly four times the Bank of England’s 2pc target at 7.9pc.

The Prime Minister told LBC: “When inflation comes back down, it will be completely transformative for how people feel about their situation and what they’re spending their money on.”

10:20 AM BST

Only 10 countries left with at least two AAA credit ratings

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded the US government’s top AAA credit rating to AA+ on Tuesday, sending jitters across global markets.

It means there are only 10 countries whose sovereign debt is still rated ‘AAA’ by at least two of the top three ratings agencies: Fitch, S&P and Moody’s.

Nine of them have AAA ratings across the board: Germany, Australia, Singapore, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Canada has two AAA ratings and one AA+.

The US was downgraded by S&P to AA+ about a decade ago, although retains the AAA mark from Moody’s.

The UK has a AA rating from S&P, AA- from Fitch and Aa3 from Moody’s.

10:07 AM BST

Sensodyne maker Haleon boosted as consumers swallow price rises

Toothpaste and painkiller maker Haleon has increased its sales forecasts after revenues jumped more than a tenth in six months driven by price rises.

The Sensodyne manufacturer said profits also improved over 2023 so far as a result.

The business, which was formed in a spin-off from pharmaceutical giant GSK last year, said it saw revenues grow by 10.6pc to £5.7bn over the six months to June 30, compared with the same period last year.

It told shareholders it saw 10.4pc organic growth, with a 7.5pc rise directly due to increased prices and a 2.9pc rise linked to higher sales volumes.

Haleon highlighted strong performances by its Sensodyne, Paradontax, Panadol and Denture Care brands.

The company said it now expects to deliver organic revenue growth of between 7pc and 8pc for the year, improving on its previous guidance of “towards the upper end of a 4pc to 6pc range” in May.

Brian McNamara, chief executive officer of Haleon, said: “One year from listing, we are very pleased with Haleon’s first-half results.”

Haleon makes Sensodyne toothpaste - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

09:47 AM BST

FTSE 100 sell-off deepens after US credit downgrade

Investors are selling off shares after the US had its top-level credit rating downgraded by Fitch.

The FTSE 100 has now plunged 1.8pc - with 97pc of its constituents suffering declines.

Only BAE Systems, ConvaTec and Taylor Wimpey are in positive territory.

The midcap FTSE 250 has dropped 1.6pc.

European markets have also suffered, with the Dax index in Frankfurt falling 1.6.pc and the CAC 40 in Paris dropping 1.5pc.

09:43 AM BST

PM: I can win over my daughters on need to drill for oil

Rishi Sunak has said he is confident he can win over his climate-conscious daughters with his argument that the UK can reach net zero while continuing to drill for oil and gas.

The Prime Minister said his children are not “eco-zealots” when asked how he will tell them that he is issuing hundreds of new oil and gas licences.

Mr Sunak told LBC Radio:

I’ll explain it to them in exactly the way I have, and we have good chat around our table about all these things. We are going to get to net zero, that’s my commitment. But even when we’re there, we will still need fossil fuels. So is it better to have them from here at home, supporting people’s jobs, the economy, public services like the NHS, and being less reliant on Vladimir Putin? And by the way, fewer carbon emissions rather than shipping things to here from halfway around the world? I think those are all just sensible, practical reasons. So yes, that is the right thing to do.

09:31 AM BST

Halving inflation is my 'first priority,' says PM

Rishi Sunak has said inflation is not falling as fast as he would like, but said he believes people can “see light at the end of the tunnel”.

The Prime Minister said the most important of his five priorities is inflation, which fell to 7.9pc in June.

In January, he pledged to halve the consumer prices index to less than 5.3pc by the end of the year.

He LBC’s Nick Ferrari programme:

I know families are struggling with the cost of living and that’s why I set it out as my first priority to halve inflation, and we’re making progress. Is that as fast as I’d like? No. Is it as fast as anyone would like? No. But the numbers most recently that we had show that we’re heading in the right direction, inflation is coming down, and I think people can see light at the end of the tunnel. But, look, we’ve got to stick to the plan, it’s not easy to bring down inflation. It requires me to make difficult but responsible decisions on behalf of the country. They’re not easy, I get flak for them, but I’m going to do them because they’re the right thing for everybody in the long-term, and I’m determined to stick to the course and bring down inflation for everyone.

09:22 AM BST

European gas prices rise amid maintenance works

European natural gas prices have risen as additional works at a massive Norwegian field tightened the continent’s supplies.

Benchmark futures advanced as much as 3.1pc after it emerged that capacity at the Troll field will be further reduced amid maintenance at other Norwegian and some UK production facilities.

While summer demand is low and storage sites are more than 85pc full, any unplanned disruptions in the winter time could bring back volatility to the market.

Liquefied natural gas flows to Europe slumped to the lowest levels since late 2021 in July as prices inch higher in Asia, pulling volumes away from the region.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were last up 2.6pc at less than €28 per megawatt hour. The UK equivalent also gained.

09:09 AM BST

'Sky is the limit' for BAE Systems as defence spending soars

BAE Systems’s prospects look increasingly rosy given soaring defence budgets globally, according to analysts.

The British defence giant - which builds ships, submarines and fighter jets - said it now expects annual underlying earnings growth for the year of 6pc to 8pc, up from its previous forecast for 4pc to 6pc.

It also increased its guidance for full-year sales growth to 5pc to 7pc, up from 3pc to 5pc, as said governments worldwide were facing an “increasingly uncertain world”, which is seeing them hike spending on military equipment.

Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said:

A strong set of first-half results have shown that BAE occupies a key space in the defence market. And with some of its biggest buyers, the UK, US and Europe, all expected to continue raising defence budgets over the coming years, the sky really is the limit for this jet-maker.

Jarek Pominkiewicz, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the company has a “solid medium-to-longer term growth outlook”.

08:56 AM BST

Customers taking out longer mortgages as rates rise, says Taylor Wimpey

More than a quarter of first time buyers are taking out mortgages of more than 36 years as borrowing costs surge, according to Taylor Wimpey.

The housebuilder cautioned that higher mortgage rates have increased concerns over whether potential customers can afford to buy.

It said more of our customers were adapting to the challenging backdrop by extending their mortgage terms.

It said data provided by an independent financial advisor showed 27pc of its first time buyers had taken out mortgage terms of more than 36 years in the first half of the year, compared to 7pc in 2021.

For second time buyers, those taking out mortgages with durations of over 30 years has increased to 42pc, compared to 28pc in 2021.

The housebuilder posted a 21.2pc plunge in revenues to £1.6bn for the six months to July 2, compared with the same period last year.

However, its shares have gained 3.7pc after it told shareholders it is building properties “slightly ahead” of forecasts in an “encouraging” start to 2023.

08:34 AM BST

BAE Systems rises amid FTSE woes

The FTSE 100 has fallen as global markets took a hit after ratings agency Fitch cut the United States’ credit rating.

The bluechip index has dropped 0.9pc, touching a two week low, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index has lost 0.7pc.

Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA, saying the government’s ability to pay its debts would be threatened by fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated debt ceiling negotiations that go down to the wire.

BAE Systems added 4.7pc after Britain’s biggest defence company upgraded its guidance for 2023, forecasting annual earnings per share would grow 10-12pc.

It was one of only five companies in positive territory in torrid early trading.

London-listed shares of Smurfit Kappa fell 3pc, after Europe’s largest paper packaging producer reported a fall in first-half core profit to €1.1bn (£950m).

ConvaTec Group jumped 4pc after the technology firm raised its full-year guidance.

08:26 AM BST

Fitch downgrade of US 'bizarre and inept'

Prominent economists Larry Summers and Mohamed El-Erian joined a cohort of their peers in criticising the decision by Fitch to downgrade the US credit rating.

Former Treasury Secretary Mr Summers said while there are reasons for concern about the long-run trajectory of the US deficit, the country’s ability to service its debts was not in doubt.

Mr El-Erian, chief economic adviser to Allianz, said the downgrade was “a strange move” that was unlikely to impact markets.

He told Bloomberg:

The idea that this is creating the risk of a default on US Treasury securities is absurd, and I don’t think that Fitch has any new and useful insights into the situation. If anything, the data in the last couple of months has been that the economy is stronger than what people thought, which is good for the creditworthiness of US debt. I can’t imagine any serious credit analyst is going to give this weight.

Mr Summers tweeted:

The United States faces serious long-run fiscal challenges. But the decision of a credit rating agency today, as the economy looks stronger than expected, to downgrade the United States is bizarre and inept. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) August 1, 2023

08:14 AM BST

Grain prices surge after Russian drone attack on port

Wheat and corn prices have jumped after Ukraine said a Russian drone attack damaged a port facility in the Odesa region.

Russian forces struck overnight, regional governor Oleh Kiper said in a Telegram statement.

Some objects of port and industrial infrastructure caught fire, and a silo was damaged, according to the statement.

Wheat futures in Chicago jumped 4.8pc to $6.835 a bushel. Corn rose 2.6pc. Russia has previously attacked ports in the Odesa region and on the Danube river in a bid to disrupt Ukraine’s exports.

Wheat prices fell to the lowest level in two weeks on Tuesday as Ukraine continued to explore alternative grain export routes after Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowing shipments through the vital trade route.

Romania plans to expand one of the key transit routes for grain from Ukraine, while Kyiv has also discussed using Croatian ports for shipments.

Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe thanks to its huge grain exports - Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

08:07 AM BST

FTSE falls at the open

The FTSE 100 slumped 0.9pc at the open after the US credit rating was downgraded by Fitch.

The blue chip index has dropped to 7,600.00, while the midcap FTSE 250 has fallen 0.6pc to 18,950.01.

08:00 AM BST

Arm aims for £47bn valuation in New York listing

British chip designer Arm reportedly aims to raise between $60bn and $70bn (£47bn and £55bn) when it lists in New York, which could happen as soon as September.

The roadshow is scheduled to start the first week of September with pricing for the IPO the following week, according to Bloomeberg.

Cambridge-based Arm, which is owned by SoftBank, made a confidential filing for a US listing in April.

A handful of big industry names, including Nvidia and Intel, have been engaged in preliminary talks to become anchor investors in the lsiting, which could be the year’s biggest market debut.

When Nvidia listed in 1999, it raised $40m, giving it a valuation of $625m.

Masayoshi Son, chief executive of Arm's owner SoftBank, is eyeing a listing seven years on from taking the company private - Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

07:42 AM BST

Virgin Money sets aside more money for bad debts

High street lender Virgin Money has revealed its provisions for bad debts increased to nearly £550m after seeing a rise in under-pressure borrowers falling behind with credit card payments.

The group said third-quarter provisions for loans expected to turn sour rose to £547m from £526m in the previous three months.

It said while overall borrower arrears remain “modest”, it continues to see a “gradual increase in credit card arrears”.

Virgin Money reported a 0.4pc fall in mortgage lending to £57.5bn in the three months to June 30 in what it said was a “subdued” market with borrowers hit by soaring costs of fixed rate deals after a flurry of interest rate rises.

It said customer deposits grew 5pc to £67.3bn.

Virgin Money

07:37 AM BST

BAE Systems order book swells after Australia nuclear deal

BAE Systems’ order book has hit record levels after it was revealed it would play a key role in helping Australia to acquire its first nuclear powered submarines.

The defence giant said sales increased by 11pc to £12bn as governments continued to supply weapons to Ukraine.

It received orders worth £21.1bn in the first half of the year, resulting in a record order backlog of £66.2bn.

The directors have declared an interim dividend of 11.5p per share.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said:

We’ve delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of the year, thanks to the outstanding efforts of our employees. Our global footprint, deep customer relationships and leading technologies enable us to effectively support the national security requirements and multi-domain ambitions of our government customers in an increasingly uncertain world. With a record order backlog and good operational performance, we’re well positioned to continue delivering sustained growth in the coming years, giving us confidence to continue investing in new technologies, facilities, highly-skilled jobs and in our local communities.

HMS Anson, the fifth Astute class submarine - BAE Systems

07:27 AM BST

Taylor Wimpey sales plunge amid rising mortgage rates

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said demand over the past six months has been knocked by rising mortgage rates but told investors that completions were “slightly ahead” of expectations.

It came as the FTSE 100 company posted a 21.2pc plunge in revenues to £1.6bn for the six months to July 2, compared with the same period last year.

Taylor Wimpey said it had seen an “encouraging” start to 2023 despite borrowing costs, but added that market conditions “weakened” in the second quarter as it was hit by sharper increases in mortgage costs in June after the Bank of England hiked the base interest rate from 4.5pc to 5pc.

Jennie Daly, chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, said:

The first half of the year has been characterised by variable market conditions including substantially higher mortgage rates. While this has inevitably impacted our results, I am pleased that we have delivered a resilient performance, with first-half completions slightly ahead of our expectations. This performance is testament to the hard work of our teams on the ground and our strong focus on operational excellence and tight cost management.

Taylor Wimpey

07:19 AM BST

Shapps: UK won't hit net zero by telling people to stop using oil and gas

Grant Shapps has insisted the UK will “still meet our net zero targets” despite new oil and gas licences being granted.

The Energy Security Secretary will meet with industry leaders - including from EDF, SSE, Shell and BP - in Downing Street today to discuss economic growth and maintaining reliable supplies.

Mr Shapps told GB News:

I’m meeting today with a bunch of energy companies at No 10 who are going to invest £100bn in renewables, and that’s great. Everyone supports this country’s transition to net zero but we cannot get there by telling people ‘we’re simply going to stop using oil and gas’. The only way to do that would be to tell people ‘don’t put your gas boiler on, don’t drive a petrol car’, and do that almost instantaneously. Unless you do that, what you’re really saying is ‘we’re not going to dig our own oil and gas, we’ll import instead’. Yes, we’ll have more oil and gas licences, but we’ll still meet our net zero targets because we’re also massively investing in all these renewables as well.

07:11 AM BST

Global shares rocked by US credit downgrade

Asian stocks and US Treasury yields declined after ratings agency Fitch unexpectedly downgraded the United States’ top-tier sovereign credit rating.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slid 1.9pc. Japan’s Nikkei dropped by 1.8pc, while Australian shares tumbled 2.3pc.

China’s mainland benchmark and Hong Kong’s fell by 0.9pc and 2.2pc, respectively, as some investors booked profits in the absence of concrete and forceful measures by Beijing to shore up a faltering economy.

The FTSE 100 is on track to begin the day 0.5pc lower when markets open later.

In premarket trading, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.7pc, while the German DAX fell 0.8pc.

US 10-year Treasury yields declined by about two basis points to 4.03pc in Tokyo.

07:07 AM BST

Fitch warned of US credit downgrade in May

Fitch had warned that it was weighing cutting the US credit grade back in May, when Democrat and Republican Congressmen were at odds over raising the nation’s borrowing limit, leaving the US Treasury weeks away from running out of cash.

While that crisis was ultimately averted, Fitch nonetheless said that the repeated debt-limit clashes and eleventh-hour resolutions have eroded confidence in the nation’s fiscal management.

Fitch’s statement also attributed the downgrade to the country’s rapidly swelling debt burden, which it forecasts to reach 118pc of gross domestic product by 2025.

That would be more than two-and- a-half times higher than the ‘AAA’ median of 39.3pc.

The rating company projects the debt-to-GDP ratio to rise even further in the longer-term, increasing America’s vulnerability to future economic shocks, the report said.

07:00 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. European markets are expected to decline when they open after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the US’s top level credit score.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the decision “arbitrary and based on outdated data”.

It comes two months after the US nearly defaulted on its debts after a standoff between the White House and Congress over the US debt ceiling.

5 things to start your day

1) We won’t invest in green energy for the sake of it, says BP boss | Investment needed in both fossil fuels and renewable power, warns Bernard Looney

2) United States’ credit rating downgraded after debt ceiling stand-off | The world’s largest economy loses triple A credit rating

3) Saudi Arabia’s borrowing costs hit record high | Rapid US interest rate rises put ‘mirror city’ and other extravagant projects at risk

4) Britain heading for an industrial recession, bosses warn, as interest rates rise | Higher borrowing costs are sending the manufacturing sector into a tailspin

5) Electric cars will cost more to make, BMW warns | Carmaker also expects rising inflation and supply chain expenses to hit finances

What happened overnight

Asia stocks fell as the Fitch Ratings downgrade of the US sovereign rating soured risk sentiment following a strong recent run, while further support measures from China failed to reverse the mood.

An Asia Pacific equity gauge headed for the biggest decline in almost a month. Equities in Hong Kong and mainland China extended losses, while Japanese stocks dropped as a stronger yen dented the outlook for corporate profit.

Wall Street’s rally reached an end on Tuesday after stocks mainly closed lower on Tuesday, as traders processed a mixed collection of corporate earnings and economic figures.

The S&P 500 tumbled from its 16-month high and finished down 0.3pc at 4,576.73, coming off its fifth straight winning month. The Nasdaq Composite sank 0.4pc to 14,283.91, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2pc to 35,630.68.

In the bond market, the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.03pc from 3.97pc late Monday.