FTSE 100 live: Markets plunge on Panic Monday from China and gas crisis

13:36 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Here are the main stories in the markets this lunch time:

• The FTSE 100 is down 129 points, or 1.8%, to 6,843. Mining and Asia-focused stocks are leading the index lower amid more evidence of a slowdown in China’s property sector. Shares in debt heavy Chinese developer Evergrande skidded in Hong Kong, spooking the market.

• UK energy stocks are under pressure after a spike in gas prices caused a cash crunch for providers. The government is holding emergency talks with the industry, which wants billions in state support to see it through the crisis.

• British Gas-owner Centrica is bucking the trend after reassuring investors it is in a “robust financial position” and “well hedged for the coming winter.” Shares are 3.6% higher.

• SSE has denied reports it is poised to break-up the company after a story over the weekend suggested activist investor Elliot Management had swayed the board. SSE said: “There has been no decision to break up the SSE group. The board remains fully focused on strategic choices which will drive shareholder value from the wealth of net zero opportunities the company is creating.” Shares are broadly unchanged.

• Bitcoin is slumping. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down 9% to $43,055 as the Evergrande panic prompts investors to de-risk their portfolios.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Market.com, says: “China risks abound with eyes on the Evergrande contagion. Markets also have one eye on inflation and the Fed meeting this week, plus the German election coming on Sunday. Many people – most investors seemingly – have been eyeing a correction in Sep/Oct after such a solid ramp this year and they’re getting one, it seems.

“If you have the Fed post max-accommodation - that is, on a path to tightening not loosening, inflation sticking around much more than optimists had thought, earnings growth stalling, and the economy past peak growth, you have the kind of perfect powder keg for a pullback and Evergrande may be the spark to set it off.”

Centrica picks up People’s Energy refugees

12:55 , Simon Freeman

(Peoples Energy)

Shares in Centrica shot up by as much as 3.8% today as the British Gas parent said it will take on 350000 domestic and 500 business customers of collapsed energy supplier People’s Energy.

Centrica bucked the mostly downbeat trend across the FTSE350, saying it was in a “robust financial position” and “well hedged for the coming winter.”

It also tossed a little shade in People’s Energy’s direction. The challenger company was launched in 2017 with a £500,00 crowdfunder on a mission to take on the Big Six pledging 100% renewable energy, full transparency over its accounts and 75% of profits return to customers every year.

It ceased trading in September 14, among the first four victims of the price crunch.

Centrica trilled that it was: “A responsible energy supplier built on a sustainable model .”

Customers' energy supply will continue as normal and they will be switched to British Gas from today, energy regulator Ofgem said.

Centrica said it had taken on the customers of four failed companies so far this year.

This switchover will fall under Ofgem’s Supplier of Last Resort (SOLR) process and all costs British Gas can not recover from the new customers - including additional costs of buying energy - will be recoverable through the established industry levy.

Centrica group boss Chris O’Shea said: “We welcome People’s Energy customers to British Gas and we’ll ensure the switchover is as smooth as possible.

“We’re a brand trusted by millions and we’ll be working hard to gain the trust of our new customers too - so that they not only join but choose to stay with us .”

Around 30 smaller energy suppliers are thought to be at risk from the skyrocketing natural gas prices, which have tripled this year and rose another 16% today.

Jefferies said sector consolidation could be a long-term positive for big players like Centrica.

Morrisons bans banana bags

12:33 , Simon Freeman

(PA)

Morrisons has said it will ban plastic packaging from the bananas it sells in its stores saving 180 tonnes of plastic a year.

The Bradford-based retail giant said it will become the first supermarket group to remove plastic bags from all bananas sold in its stores, which is equivalent to removing 45 million single-use plastic carrier bags from circulation.

It will replace plastic packaging on bananas with paper bands to keep bunches together, and it will continue to sell some bananas without packaging.

It follows a successful 12-week trial which has removed more than two million pre-packed plastic bags to date, the supermarket said.

Elio Biondo, banana buyer for Morrisons, said: “Bananas have their own packaging – their skins. In trials the quality of the bananas has remained the same, so this switch out of plastic is a no-brainer.”

The ban is part of Morrisons’ drive to reduce plastic and revert to traditional grocery packaging.

Rival Iceland introduced paper packaging for bananas in 2018 and said it is moving to the next phase of its rollout of the packaging in the next few weeks.

Cake maker cautions of challenges around inflation

12:14 , Simon Freeman

(PA)

The company behind Mary Berry’s branded line of cakes has joined the list of companies warning over supply chain disruption.

Finsbury Food Group CEO John Duffy said the bakery group had this year seen rising prices for flour and oil. He added that the manufacturer is likely to face “persistent challenges around inflation and skilled labour and driver shortages”.

But he was upbeat as the group recorded 2.3% revenue growth to £313.3 million in the year to June 26 with profits up sixfold to £17 million.

Netflix signs long-term lease for more UK production space

12:08 , Joanna Bourke

Fresh from a flurry of wins at the Emmy Awards, Netflix has agreed a deal to expand its production presence in the UK.

The entertainment streaming giant has taken a long-term lease for the northern side of Longcross Studios in Surrey. The move significantly boosts the firm’s property footprint in Britain, and adds to its production hub at Shepperton Studios and long-term partnership with Pinewood Group to lease stages, workshops and office space.

Netflix show The Crown (Des Willie/Netflix)

Details of the letting with Aviva Investors emerged today, shortly after Netflix achieved 10 wins at the Emmy Awards on Sunday. That included “The Crown” being named the best drama series.

AstraZeneca soars on cancer drug hopes

11:34 , Simon Freeman

Vaccine maker AstraZeneca’s shares rose as much as 3.5% today on reports its next-generation breast cancer drug Enhertu could become a blockbuster medicine.

The Anglo-Swedish drug company shot to the top of the FTSE 100 risers board, with shares up 258.0p to 8321.0p, lifting its market cap above £125 billion.

The optimism was driven by results of a late-stage trial suggesting Enhertu is 72% more effective than Swiss rival Roche’s Kadclya drug in slowing tumour growth.

Astra is exploring its use in the treatment of gastric, lung, colorectal and other aggressive cancers.

David Fredrickson, VP of Astra’s oncology unit, said: “Enhertu could be among the most successful medicines in the oncology space”.

Enhertu has been approved by UK regulator the MHRA in women who have exhausted other treatments.

Oncology sales made up more than a third of Astra’s $23.6 billion revenue last year, driven by Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Lynparza.

Citi anticipates global Enhertu revenues of $10 billion by 2030.

Property investor in £113m supermarket site spree

11:29 , Joanna Bourke

Property investor Supermarket Income Reit has purchased six sites, used by some of the UK’s biggest grocers, for a combined price of £113 million.

The company, which leases properties to businesses in the supermarket sector, said the sites, which comprise stores, car parks and in some cases petrol stations, have been acquired from different vendors.

Aldi picks London for first checkout-free tech trial

11:25 , Joanna Bourke

Discount retailer Aldi is trialling new checkout-free technology in one of its London branches, joining rivals in looking at new ways to offer customers different payment choices.

The supermarket chain, which has 48 stores within the M25, said the tech will allow customers to scan a smartphone app to enter the store, pick up their shopping, and simply walk out without the need to pay at a till.

It added that shortly after a visit, shoppers would get an email receipt and be charged automatically using their chosen payment method.

Energy stocks under pressure

11:16 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Energy stocks are coming under pressure today as soaring gas prices prompt a crisis in the sector.

The UK’s energy industry is pleading with the Government for emergency support to stave off what insiders say could be a “blood bath” caused by rising gas prices.

Gas prices soared to record levels last week. At current levels, all customers covered by the Government’s price cap are loss making for providers. The situation has left many smaller companies fighting for their life. Four companies have gone bust so far this month and another four are expected to fold this week.

When suppliers fail, the government asks remaining companies to take on their customers. However, the price cap makes servicing these client unprofitable and more customers equate to larger losses. The industry fears a domino effect caused by collapsing businesses.

British Gas-owner Centrica dropped 1.7% in London, while the National Grid fell 1.2% and Shell, which operates a retail business alongside its oil business, shed 2%. Eon was down 0.7% in Germany.

FTSE 100 in reverse as China fears grow

09:39 , Graeme Evans

Heavyweight miners were at the forefront of another big market sell-off today after investors were given more reasons to worry about the strength of the Chinese economy.

Anglo American fell 8% on Friday and was down another 6% today as the ongoing slide in iron ore prices from May's peak was accompanied by more evidence of a slowdown in China's property sector after shares in developer Evergrande skidded in Hong Kong.

The risk-off session left the FTSE 100 index more than 1% lower, down 94.86 points at 6,868.78, having fallen below 7,000 for the first time since July on Friday.

The impact of rising prices has added to the market jitters, particularly with policymakers at the Bank of England and US Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said: “With the recovery stuttering, while prices rise, it’s feared the lethargy of stagflation could emerge upon an unstable economic footing.”

Alongside falls of 4% and more for miners including Rio Tinto and Glencore, Asia-focused stocks dominated the fallers board in London. Standard Chartered dropped 16.9p to 425.1p and luxury goods firm Burberry was 55.5p cheaper at 1,742.5p.

The slide in market sentiment was particularly bad timing for Prudential after it unveiled the latest leg of its restructuring through a plan to raise about £2 billion from Hong Kong investors as it shifts its focus toward long-term growth in Asia and Africa.

Shares fell more than 6% or 95.5p to 1,350p.

British Airways owner IAG moved in the other direction after chief executive Luis Gallego told the Sunday Times there were no plans for his company to follow the lead of easyJet's £1.2 billion rights issue. Amid investor relief, shares rallied 3.7p to 153.22p.

AstraZeneca was also 2% higher after it reported positive results for a prospective breast cancer treatment.

The UK-focused FTSE 250 index was not spared the market sell-off, falling 302.21 points to 23,356.73 and led lower by Wagamama operator Restaurant Group after shares slid 7% or 8.2p to 106.8p.

“Toxic cocktail” as optimism evaporates

08:54 , Graeme Evans

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, highlights a number of reasons for today’s risk-off session.

He said: “The persistence of the Delta variant, elevated inflation, supply chain blockages and raw material price increases are combining to form a toxic cocktail which is seeing optimism evaporate.”

On top of these factors, Hunter also notes the current signs of weaker growth in China and worries about corporate tax hikes in the United States weighing on the prospects for future profitability.

He added: “With the third quarter reporting season edging ever closer, it seems increasingly unlikely that companies will able to match the strength displayed in the previous quarter.”

This week’s busy diary of central bank meetings is adding to the market jitters, with the US Federal Reserve and Thursday’s gathering of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee the primary focus for London investors.

Miners hammered as FTSE 100 slides 1%

08:34 , Graeme Evans

Another hammering for mining stocks has left the FTSE 100 index sharply lower today, with Anglo American again the biggest faller in London's top flight.

The De Beers owner followed Friday's 8% slide by shedding another 5% or 127.5p to 2,463.5p, while Rio Tinto and BHP were 2% lower as global economic slowdown fears continue to put pressure on prices of iron ore and other key commodities.

Prudential also fell sharply after unveiling its plan to raise about £2 billion on Hong Kong stock exchange as it shifts its focus toward long-term growth in Asia and Africa.

British Airways owner IAG moved in the other direction after chief executive Luis Gallego told the Sunday Times there were no plans for his company to follow the lead of easyJet's £1.2 billion rights issue. Amid investor relief, shares rallied 3.7p to 153.22p.

AstraZeneca was also 2% higher but the FTSE 100 index overall was down 1% or 70.3 points at 6,893.34 after closing below 7,000 for the first since July on Friday.

No plans to break up, SSE tells investors

08:21 , Graeme Evans

FTSE 100-listed energy giant SSE cooled speculation over a potential break-up of the business today by insisting it remains focused on both its renewables and electricity network arms.

Its statement follows recent stake building by activist investor Elliott, a move that has fuelled rumours about whether the New York firm thinks SSE will be worth more than its current £16 billion stock market price tag by splitting itself into two.

In response to the speculation, SSE said: “There has been no decision to break up the SSE group. The board remains fully focused on strategic choices which will drive shareholder value from the wealth of net zero opportunities the company is creating.”

SSE shares opened 11p lower at 1,623.5p following the statement.

08:12 , Graeme Evans

Pressure on London shares is set to continue today after mining stocks fell sharply on Friday to leave the FTSE 100 index below 7,000 for the first time since July.

The latest slide in iron ore prices due to concerns about how much the global economy is slowing contributed to Anglo American finishing 8% lower, with sentiment towards the De Beers owner not helped by a downgrade from analysts at UBS.

There’s unlikely to be much respite for investors today, with CMC Markets predicting the FTSE 100 index will open another 53 points lower at 6,910.

The session sees the return of supermarket Morrisons as a blue-chip stock, having seen its valuation propelled to more than £7 billion by an ongoing takeover battle.

The completion of the latest quarterly FTSE reshuffle also sees promotion for aerospace engineer Meggitt after it received a £6.3 billion takeover offer from US firm Parker-Hannifin.

Eurowag heads for London as IPO momentum continues

07:53 , Graeme Evans

A company dubbed the Uber of the trucking world confirmed today its intention to float on the London market, a move that could value the business at £1.7 billion.

Prague-based Eurowag, which provides payments and technology services to European hauliers, said it plans to join the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The price range and number of shares in the offer has still to be determined.

The move, which Eurowag signalled last week alongside the appointment of City grandee Paul Manduca as chairman, provides more encouragement that London can build on what's already been a strong year for initial public offerings.

Gene sequencing firm Oxford Nanopore is pursuing a listing worth about £3 billion, while investment bank Peel Hunt is to go public at the end of this month with an estimated value of £300 million.