FTSE 100 set to shoot through 7100 on hopes of powerful economic rebound
The FTSE 100 was set to shoot through the 7100 barrier today for the first time since last February amid strengthening hopes for the world economy.
Having seen the Bank of England hike up its forecasts for UK growth this year from 5% to 7.25% yesterday, traders are seeing one Buy signal after another.
As ever with positive news in this super-low interest rate environment, there was the tempering factor that the Bank will eventually have to move to curb inflation. But overall, the bulls are in the ascendent.
Having seen the FTSE close 0.5 percent up last night, this morning, traders are expecting a 37 point gain which would push the market to 7104 at the opening, according to the IG trading platform.
It comes with a health warning, however: 54% of IG clients were “short” of that price, betting it would not be quite such a strong start.
Sterling will play a big role. Yesterday, it weakened despite the Bank’s economy upgrade, helping push up share prices of the big foreign-earning multinationals on the London market. It was barely changed early doors at $1.39 today.
Bitcoin could get a boost from a report in the Financial Times that Citi, the giant US bank, was considering offering cryptocurrency services for clients. While the bank will not be trading the currency on its own accounts, it is looking at ways it can help customers trade or hold cryptos and use them for transactions.
Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon and State Street are already planning to get involved in cryptos.
Bitcoin has dropped 12% from last month’s record highs and was looking slightly weaker again this morning.
Read More
FTSE 100 set to pause after surge to 12 month highs
FTSE 100 set to make flat start to the week despite commodities boom
FTSE 100 latest: After Facebook, Apple et al - a stock with real fangs