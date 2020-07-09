FTSE-100 set to rebound from falls on fears of US covid rise despite Rishi Sunak's moves on stamp duty

Shares were set to rebound today from yesterday's falls although markets continued to shrug at chancellor Rishi Sunak's measures to boost the economy in his summer statement.

While his cut to stamp duty on property purchases was welcomed by housebuilders and agents, and the hospitality industry appreciated packages to support hotels and restaurants, many sectors were left out in the cold and business leaders warned that his failure to extend the furlough scheme beyond October was creating a cliff edge for the economy.

The FTSE-100 was expected to rise 44 points to 6262 in early trading, according to Bloomberg data.