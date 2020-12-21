FTSE 100 sees £33 billion wiped off over fears of Covid and no deal Brexit
The FTSE 100 fell 2 per cent in minutes after opening on Monday morning as UK stock markets awoke to news of a deepening crisis at key ports supplying fresh food and other vital imports.
In London, £33bn was wiped off the index of 100 leading companies’ shares after France closed the border to all accompanied freight from the UK in response to warnings of a new, more transmissable form of Covid-19. The move caused the Eurotunnel and Dover ferry port to close for 48 hours from Sunday night.
British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group was the biggest faller, down 16 per cent while Lloyds Banking Group dropped 6 per cent.
The FTSE 250 was down 1.6 per cent in early trading and the pound tumbled against the dollar and euro.
While the border remains open in the other direction, allowing goods to enter the UK from France, food and logistics industry figures warned that the flow of lorries would be disrupted because drivers cannot go back the other way and will fear being stranded in the UK for Christmas and beyond.
Miles-long queues of lorries bound for France had already formed last week on motorways leading to the Eurotunnel in Kent as companies stockpiled ahead of Brexit during the Christmas rush.
Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation said France’s move could cause "serious disruption to UK Christmas fresh food supplies – and exports of UK food and drink.
"Continental truckers will not want to travel here if they have a real fear of getting marooned. The government must very urgently persuade the French government to exempt accompanied freight from its ban.”
Logistics industry trade bodies urged shoppers not to panic buy and sought to provide reassurance that shelves would remain stocked. Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, which represents food storage and transport companies, called on the government to swiftly resolve the crisis and ensure the welfare of hundreds of drivers on the roads who may be stranded.
“This will cause them, their families, and their employers great anxiety as they will have no idea when or how they will get home. We urge the authorities on all sides to consider their welfare above all else in the hours ahead,” he said.
Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra civil contingencies committee on Monday.
