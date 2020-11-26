FTSE 100 rises as shares make partial recovery from Rishi Sunak’s economic gloom and fears over Brexit talks and AstraZeneca vaccine

(PA)

The FTSE 100 was set to rise today after hopes London will only get a Tier 2 lockdown helped outweigh the grim mood set by Rishi Sunak’s grim pronouncements on the economy yesterday.

The Chancellor’s warnings that the economy was set to fall more than 11% this year lay behind the FTSE falling 0.6% - worse than its European peers.

But today shares were set to claw back around half of those losses.

Traders on the IG Index platform expected the index to rise 17 points to 6396.

Many investors are long term optimists on the FTSE, whose old fashioned constituents in oil, mining and finance could swing back into fashion in 2021.

Shares with strong ties to the capital should rise following leaks last night that London would be put into Tier 2 lockdown conditions next month, rather than tier 3, as some earlier speculation had feared.

Some of that jubilation could be dented, however, by concerns over AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid.

It is increasingly alarming experts that the manner of its testing on the medicine could delay approval in the US. Supply shortages appear to have resulted in a far smaller sample of people receiving the successful dosing regime of a small first dose followed by a bigger second one.

Meanwhile, Brexit talks between City and EU financial regulators took a turn from the worse after talks stalled amid Europe’s insistence on greater control of euro-denominated activities on their side of the Channel.

Financial services are not included in the main Brexit talks, where progress appears to be continuing, and bank chiefs now worry that their industry’s negotiations are ploughing into the sand with just 36 days to go before the end of the transition period.

David Schwimmer, the London Stock Exchange chief executive, told the Financial Times: “This is the period of peak uncertainty.”

The risk is that Europe’s insistence that Britain pays a price for leaving the market will result in a fragmentation of financial services that will end up making them less efficient and costing the businesses who rely on them more.

Story continues

US economic data was also bearish, with particularly bad news on unemployment, which unexpectedly spiked upwards.

The news was seen as further evidence that coronavirus was hitting the economy badly. Little wonder minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting, issued yesterday evening, made clear the central bank was in lower for longer mode on interest rates and other easy monetary policy stances.

Traders said the data made clear a fiscal rescue package should be a top priority for Joe Biden when his presidency starts.

US markets are closed today for Thanksgiving with many in the market likely to take tomorrow off too.

Shares in Asia showed small gains but with the US shut, the rest of the week could be quiet.

Rio Tinto shares will be under review by some investors after hedge fund Odey Asset Management called on it to change its financing structure of a major cooper plant in Mongolia.

The fund said the current structure funding what is Rio’s most important project is damaging shareholders’ interests and hurting the Mongolian government.

Costs are overrunning by more than $1 billion and the underground expansion is more than a year behind schedule.

Odey says the current structure, which includes loans effectively benefiting its partner on the project, Turquiose Hill, should be replaced by a Rio Tinto rights issue. Turquoise should also shoulder its part of the pain with its own $8.9 billion rights issue, Odey argues.

Odey is shorting Turquoise shares.

Aberdeen Standard sent out a signal to the fund management industry with plans to launch a fund solely investing in hedge funds run by women.

While the project should attract investors seeking to bolster their diversity credentials, it also appears female-run funds fared better during the March market turmoil.

The news could be welcomed by shareholders as a sign of innovative thinking by new management.

Mergers and acquisitions are still fuelling positive global market sentiment. The latest M&A story doing the rounds broke last night, saying US cloud software giant Salesforce was in talks to buy Slack, the work messaging app, whose shares surged 22% to value the group at more than $20 billion on the speculation.

Future, the publishing giant, could rally after falling sharply yesterday after its surprise takeover plan for Go Compare. The shares plunged 17% by the close of play but bargain hunters may consider that overdone.

Share price action will also focus around Elementis, which rejected a bid yesterday and G4S, where an unwanted takeover approach from GardaWorld expires on Friday.

Read More

Future’s Zillah Byng-Thorne is taking a big risk on buying Go Compare

Go Compare sold to Future Publishing for £600 million

London hopes for return to Tier 2 restrictions after lockdown

Why the economy was too bleak for Rishi Sunak to raise taxes