FTSE 100 records worst year since 2008 financial crisis

PA City Staff
·3 min read

The FTSE 100 tumbled lower on the back of a strong pound on the last trading day, as London’s leading index suffered its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.

The index once again lagged behind its international peers as currency pressures and soaring coronavirus case numbers weighed on sentiment.

London’s top flight closed 95.3p, or 1.4%, lower at 6,460.52p at the close of play on New Year’s Eve.

This takes its total losses for 2020 to a 14.34% annual slump.

Although the index finished significantly higher than its lowest ebb in March, it remained significantly below January levels.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “The FTSE 100 closed out the year on the back foot, with the value and cyclical nature of the UK markets ensuring significant underperformance compared with their US counterparts.

“That underperformance of UK stocks is never more apparent than seeing the Dow reach record highs in the same week as the FTSE 100 could secure its worst annual performance since 2008.”

He added that travel and housing stock were at the forefront of Thursday losses, with “worries over an extended period of economic restrictions heightening the clear uncertainty of exactly how hard the UK economy will suffer on its exit from the EU”.

On Thursday, sterling continued its recent gains against the weak US dollar after the Brexit Bill passed through Parliament on Wednesday.

The pound increased by 0.25% versus the US dollar at 1.366 and was up 0.5% against the euro at 1.113.

In European equities, the CAC 40 in Paris was down 0.1% in late trade while the German Dax was closed for the day.

Across the Atlantic, the Dow Jones and S&P were both broadly flat as they ended the year with a muted trading session.

In company news, Countrywide jumped in value after the troubled estate agency agreed to a takeover by rival Connells in a deal valuing the group at more than £134 million.

Shares in Countrywide surged 12.8% higher on news of the deal, which will create an estate agency with more than 1,200 branches and about 15,800 staff across the UK. It closed up 44.2p at 390.6p.

British Airways owner IAG closed at the bottom of the FTSE 100 before it revealed its UK-based airline secured a £2 billion loan to help it weather the pandemic.

IAG – which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus – said the five-year loan facility was underwritten by a syndicate of banks and is partially guaranteed by the Government’s UK Export Finance (UKEF).

Shares in the group were 7.55p lower at 159.8p at the close of play.

The price of oil edged higher following the close of play in London, with the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil increasing by 0.06% to 51.2 US dollars.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Avast, up 7.5p at 537.5p, Natwest, up 2.1p at 167.65p, Pershing Square, up 30p at 2,565p, and Croda International, up 60p at 6,596p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, down 7.55p at 159.8p, Diageo, down 113p at 2,878p, DCC, down 182p at 5,178p, and Johnson Matthey, down 84p at 2,425p.

Latest Stories

  • Sweden's remarkable 54-game unbeaten run at world juniors snapped by Russia

    One of the most remarkable streaks in world juniors history has ended.

  • The 4 biggest problems plaguing the Raptors during winless start

    There are no shortage of problems to point out, but four trends stand out as the main reasons why the Raptors are losing.

  • Spurs' Becky Hammon becomes first woman to work as acting NBA head coach

    Gregg Popovich's ejection opened the door for some NBA history.

  • LeBron James celebrates 36th birthday with another incredible milestone

    Happy birthday to The King.

  • Zdeno Chara parts ways with Bruins to sign with Capitals

    Zdeno Chara is leaving the team he has captained for the last 14 seasons.

  • Unbeaten Finland shuts out Slovakia, setting up first-place battle with Canada

    Finland improved to 3-0 at the world junior hockey championship with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

  • LaMelo Ball breaks out as Hornets crush Mavericks in Dallas

    Ball flashed his upside as the Hornets won in yet another blowout by an NBA road team.

  • Israel Adesanya to fight Jan Blachowicz in battle of champions at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya will move up in weight and challenge fellow UFC champion Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259 in March.

  • Philip Rivers admits Sunday could be his final game in the NFL: 'We're not guaranteed anything'

    Philip Rivers isn't ready to call it a career yet, but he knows NFL teams could feel differently.

  • NBA announces no new positive COVID-19 tests after season's first week

    The NBA announced encouraging news from the first full week of its new season.

  • Terrell Owens says Donovan McNabb was out drinking the night before Super Bowl puking incident

    Terrell Owens says he knows "for a fact" Donovan McNabb was out drinking before Super Bowl XXXIX.

  • A way too early look at the 2021 fantasy football season

    It's never too early to start thinking about the 2021 fantasy football season.

  • Fantasy Hockey Draft Prep: Previewing the forwards

    Let's continue our fantasy hockey positional previews with the most important position: Forwards.

  • Sead Kolasinac leaves Arsenal for Schalke on loan

    LONDON — Sead Kolasinac is rejoining Bundesliga side Schalke from Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the season.The defender will head back to the club that he joined as a youth and went on to become a first-team regular before moving to north London in 2017.Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga, without a league win since last season in January.“In the coming weeks and months I’d like to make my contribution toward us getting as many points as possible,” he said. “Together we can manage to stay up — I’m 100% convinced of that.”The fullback made 113 appearances for Arsenal, helping the team reach the 2019 Europa League final against Chelsea.“Sead needs to be playing regularly, so we have decided together that a move back to Germany with Schalke will benefit him at this moment," Arsenal technical director Edu said. “We will be keeping in close contact with Sead, and wish him huge success for the remainder of the season with Schalke.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Report: Michael Richardson, Super Bowl champ with 1985 Bears, arrested on murder charge

    Former Bears cornerback Michael Richardson has reportedly been arrested in Phoenix in connection with the death of Ronald Like.

  • Man United's Cavani banned for 3 games for offensive post

    MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was banned for three games by the English Football Association on Thursday after using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.Cavani has also been fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA's rules.The FA said the comment was “insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute” and also was an “aggravated breach” because it “included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”The message was posted by the Uruguayan on Instagram after he scored twice in United’s 3-2 victory at Southampton in October in the Premier League.“While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three game suspension," United said in a statement. "The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.”The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined United as a free agent in October, has already issued an apology.“Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologized for the post and to anyone who was offended,” United said. “Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, The FA and the fight against racism in football.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • What is your fantasy resolution? | FFSK

    New year, new fantasy season, but what will you do differently? Matt Harmon judges what changes you plan on making to your 2021 lineup.

  • NFL bad beat history: Steelers' Super Bowl win over Cardinals had two ridiculous bad beats

    James Harrison's interception was great. Unless you had the Cardinals in the first half.

  • As transfer window opens, struggles of EPL summer signings

    With the January transfer window opening, Premier League clubs have the chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season. But the high expectations from new recruits aren't always reflected in their performances on the field — as the struggles of these high-profile summer signings show:GARETH BALE (TOTTENHAM)The homecoming to Tottenham was meant to be Bale's chance to revitalize a career that stalled at Real Madrid even as the forward won every major title. Still only 31 but prone to injury layoffs, Bale has been unable to find a consistent run in a team he starred for before securing the move to Madrid in 2013. Now the attacking threat comes most consistently from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. The announcement from Tottenham this week that Bale faces a “few weeks” out due to a calf problem is not the blow to the club it might once have seemed. He has made only one Premier League start since returning to Tottenham on a season-long loan in September, with Jose Mourinho usually deploying him in the Europa League when key players can be rested from the starting lineup. The scoring instinct is still there, but his only goals so far from open play have been a pair of headers. He will need to prove his fitness and form in the second half of the season to secure a longer stay at the north London club.KAI HAVERTZ (CHELSEA)Havertz arrived as the new sensation of German football but the 21-year-old forward is struggling to justify his $92 million price tag. While the intensity of the English game could be a step-up from what he experienced in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz might also be the player suffering most from Chelsea’s vast off-season overhaul that has left manager Frank Lampard searching for his best combinations and tactical approach. Indeed, Mason Mount — a fellow 21-year-old whose first-team chances looked to have diminished following the arrival of Havertz and other attacking players — appears to be Lampard’s preferred option in central attacking midfield, ahead of Havertz. Lampard is calling for patience with Havertz, though, especially with the player having been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus after contracting it in November. “Long term, I have no concerns,” Lampard said of Havertz. “In fact, I feel quite the opposite — he’s going to be a huge player for this football club.”DONNY VAN DE BEEK (MAN UNITED)Van de Beek was United’s major off-season purchase at $46 million and the central midfielder appeared an odd signing at the time — not because of the price tag or doubts about his ability, but because of the team’s options already in his position. With Bruno Fernandes the first-choice No. 10, Paul Pogba able to play in different midfield positions and the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred fulfilling the criteria of a box-to-box midfielder, it was always going to be difficult for Van de Beek to establish himself in the team. He has started just twice in the Premier League — and in one of those games, at West Ham, he lasted just 45 minutes — and has mostly come on as a late substitute, like on his debut when he scored a consolation goal against Crystal Palace. That remains his only goal for United. He has had more goals (2) and starts (4) for the Netherlands in that period.RHIAN BREWSTER (SHEFFIELD UNITED)Brewster was described by Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder as “one of the country’s hottest properties” when he joined for a club-record fee that was in excess of $30 million in October. Aged 20 and tipped for great things while at Liverpool, the England under-21 striker moved in a bid to get regular game time but has been in and out of Wilder’s lineup despite the team being cut adrift in last place and the lowest scorer in the league. Brewster hasn’t scored, either, or even looked threatening in front of goal. Whether Sheffield United is the best side for Brewster is open to question. It is a hard-running, well-drilled team whose strikers have typically been physical and selfless. Brewster is more of an instinctive player, a pure goal-scorer who finishes off chances rather than getting involved in the build-up. And confidence cannot be high given United has made one of the worst starts ever by a top-flight team.WILLIAN (ARSENAL)After averaging seven goals a season during his six-year stint at Chelsea, Willian is yet to reproduce that form across London at Arsenal. The Brazilian hasn’t scored a single goal. While the 32-year-old winger has three assists, two came in Arsenal’s opening-day win at Fulham in September. But he is still being started — when fit — by Mikel Arteta. Willian's struggles are reflective of the entire team he has joined. The north London club, which last won the league in 2004, is 13th in the 20-team standings.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Douglas And Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Yahoo Sports' Transcendent 12: Athletes who inspired us outside the lines in 2020

    Here are Yahoo Sports’ Transcendent 12 for 2020 — athletes who inspired and made an impact outside the lines.