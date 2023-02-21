Clock ticking to secure Britain's food supply, warn farmers - live updates

NFU president Minette Batters - Heathcliff O'Malley

Surging prices mean "the clock is ticking" for farmers and growers according to the National Farmers' Union as it calls on the Government to "back British farmers and back British food".

The NFU's president Minette Batters will say "volatility, uncertainty and instability are the greatest risks to farm businesses in England and Wales today" as she launches the organisation's annual conference.

She will also raise concerns about "labour shortages and soaring energy prices" hitting farmers, pointing out that UK egg production has fallen to its lowest level in nine years.

Ms Batters will tell the conference's 1,500 delegates: "More often than not – it has been incredibly hard getting government to back up its rhetoric with concrete actions.

"The time is nearly up for government to demonstrate its commitment to food and farming in our great country, not just by saying they support us, but by showing us they do.

"I won't let the opposition off the hook either, I believe the rural vote will be crucial in the next election."

Read the latest updates below.

08:14 AM

'We should never take our food security for granted', warns NFU

Here is some more of what NFU president Minette Batters will say as she launches the organisation's annual conference today:

There are three key lessons we can take from this extraordinary year. As the global population continues to rise, and parts of the planet become less suited to producing the food we eat, we have an opportunity, and a duty, to get the best out of our maritime climate. Secondly, in the face of climate change, we should be unwavering in our commitment to achieving net zero and contributing to our energy security through on-farm renewables generation. And thirdly, we should never take our food security for granted. But the fact remains, volatility, uncertainty and instability are the greatest risks to farm businesses in England and Wales today. Critically, those consequences will be felt far beyond farming, they will be felt across the natural environment, and in struggling households across the country.

Story continues

08:11 AM

Markets fall as Government surplus narrows

The markets do not appear to be reassured by the record tax income for the Government in January.

The Treasury managed a surplus of £5.4bn, ahead of expectations of a deficit, but still well below the surplus of £12.5bn in the same month a year earlier.

The FTSE 100 has fallen 0.1pc in early trading while the FTSE 250 has dropped 0.2pc to 20,067.88.

07:35 AM

Record tax revenues save Chancellor from bigger headache

Record tax revenues from workers and capital gains taxes helped to offset massive spending on energy bill support and soaring debt interest payments, official figures show.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the latest:

In the final set of public borrowing figures before Jeremy Hunt delivers his Spring Budget, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the government received £5.4bn more in taxes in January than it spent on public services. This is much higher than the £8bn deficit forecast by economists and £5bn larger than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the government's tax and spending watchdog. January is traditionally a month where the Treasury receives more than it spends as businesses and workers, including the self-employed pay their tax bills. The ONS said self-assessed income tax receipts were £21.9bn in January. This is the highest monthly figure since records began in 1999 and a third higher than receipts received a year ago. Capital gains taxes, which are paid on the profits of disposed assets such as buy-to-let properties if they have increased in value, stood at £13.2bn, another record high.

07:30 AM

Hunt: 'We're rightly spending billions'

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said:

We are rightly spending billions now to support households and businesses with the impacts of rising prices – but with debt at the highest level since the 1960s, it is vital we stick to our plan to reduce debt over the medium-term. Getting debt down will require some tough choices, but it is crucial to reduce the amount spent on debt interest so we can protect our public services.

07:27 AM

HSBC profits slip after Covid impact

Banking giant HSBC has announced a dip in 2022 pre-tax profits last year, calling the ongoing impact of Covid-19 the main factor in its financial performance.

The Asia-focused lender said it made $17.5bn (£14.6bn) before tax, down more than seven percent on-year, while reported revenue increased four percent to $51.7bn (£43.1bn).

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, HSBC detailed the tough global economic climate international banks are facing.

It cited renewed virus outbreaks in Hong Kong and mainland China as denting last year's economic growth.

It added that global uncertainty sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, elevated inflation and rising interest rates contributed to a difficult financial environment that it expects will spill into 2023's earnings and even eclipse the toll of the pandemic.

"We are already seeing... a cost of living crisis affecting many of our customers and colleagues," Mark Tucker, the group's chairman said in a statement.

However, after-tax profits rose $2bn to $16.7bn (£13.9bn), while fourth-quarter pre-tax profit nearly doubled from $2.5bn to $5.2bn (£4.3bn).

HSBC - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

07:20 AM

Record tax revenues offset Government energy support spending, says ONS

Record tax revenues from workers and capital gains taxes helped to offset massive spending on energy bill support and soaring debt interest payments, official figures show, writes economics editor Szu Ping Chan.

In the final set of public borrowing figures before Jeremy Hunt delivers his Spring Budget, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the government received £5.4bn more in taxes in January than it spent on public services.

This is much higher than a £8bn deficit forecast by economists and £5bn larger than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the government's fiscal watchdog.

Public sector debt excluding public sector banks was £2,492.1 billion at the end of January 2023, or around 98.9% of gross domestic product - with the debt to GDP ratio at levels last seen in the early 1960s.



➡️ https://t.co/tvaXEcxPRG pic.twitter.com/vMonILcXCm — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 21, 2023

07:17 AM

Budget surplus narrows as debt interest costs surge

The budget surplus narrowed sharply in the biggest tax month of the year for the Government as rising debt costs hit the public finances.

January normally delivers a large surplus for the Treasury as income tax payments are due.

However, the £5.4bn that the Government received - taking in more in tax revenue than it spent - was well below the £12.5bn surplus recorded in January last year.

Debt interest was £6.7bn, according to the data from the Office for National Statistics, which was the highest January figure since monthly records began in April 1997.

In January 2023, the public sector spent less than it received in taxes and other income, resulting in a surplus of £5.4 billion.



This was a £7.1 billion smaller surplus than in January 2022.



➡️ https://t.co/tvaXEcxPRG pic.twitter.com/5SSfTkmC1I — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 21, 2023

07:07 AM

Good morning

Public sector borrowing figures have given the Chancellor a boost as he prepares to deliver his Budget next month.

The Government managed a surplus of £5.4bn in January, well ahead of economists' expectations of a £7.9bn deficit.

However, the surplus was £7.1bn smaller than at the same time a year ago.

5 things to start your day

1) Bank of England pours cold water on 'Big Bang 2.0' | Post-Brexit overhaul of rules for the insurance industry were too complex to introduce in one go, says senior policymaker

2) £800 plunge in energy bills to hand Hunt £11bn Budget boost | Drop comes as gas prices fall to their lowest level in 18 months

3) Four-day week makes companies more profitable, study claims | Cambridge study finds adopting the new working pattern increases revenue by more than a third

4) Jaguar Land Rover launches hiring spree in latest push to develop driverless cars | Company seeking to vacuum up laid-off tech workers

5) China is mounting an economic assault on Gen Z – and it will end in disaster | The ramifications of this apparel giant’s massive land grab are likely to be far-reaching

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly lower in quiet trading after US markets were closed for Presidents Day.

Shares dropped in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong but rose slightly in Seoul and Shanghai.

Analysts say worries about weakening demand persist in Asia, as companies cope with rising energy and raw material costs and consumers hold back on spending.

In Japan, a preliminary manufacturing indicator, the flash purchasing manager's index, fell to 47.4 in February from 48.9 the month before. That was the weakest reading in more than two years.

Stocks in Tokyo closed lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index losing 0.2pc to 27,473.10, while the broader Topix index fell 0.1pc to 1,997.46.

The latest data from Australia, called the Judo Bank PMI, showed private sector activity remained in contraction for the fifth straight month.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2pc to 7,336.30. South Korea's Kospi gained nearly 0.2pc to 2,458.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.6pc to 20,561.77, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1pc to 3,294.37.

In the currency markets, the dollar was flat, after a three week rally. Treasury futures, which did trade Monday, fell slightly.