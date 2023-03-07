House prices rise as falling mortgage rates boost confidence - live updates

Halifax has released its latest house price index for February - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

House prices increased last month, according to an influential index, as reductions in mortgage rates and improving consumer confidence helped stabilise the market.

The average sale price stood at £285,476 in February, a rise of 1.1pc from £281,684 in January, according to lender Halifax.

The annual rate of house price growth has sped up to 2.1pc, up from a rise of 0.2pc in January and a fall of 1.3pc in December.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: "Recent reductions in mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence, and a continuing resilience in the labour market are arguably helping to stabilise prices following the falls seen in November and December."

It comes after lender Nationwide said house prices suffered their worst slump in 11 years last month.

It said annual house prices declined on an annual basis by 1.1pc, which was the market’s worst performance since November 2012.

The property market has come under pressure after a surge in mortgage rates following the mini-Budget last September and the Bank of England raising interest rates for ten consecutive months to 4pc in an effort to bring down inflation.

Read the latest updates below.

07:33 AM

Mr Kipling maker boosts profit forecasts

Mr Kipling cake firm Premier Foods has hiked its annual profit guidance as sales growth remains in double digits thanks to a strong performance in its grocery arm.

The group, which also owns a raft of well-known brands such as Oxo cubes and Bisto, said it is on track for sales in its fourth quarter to be at least 10pc higher than a year ago.

This is putting it on track to beat earnings expectations, with underlying pre-tax profits now set to be around £135m over the year to April 1, which will be about 10pc higher than 2021-22.

Trading profit is expected at around £155m, also about 10pc higher.

Mr Kipling Premier Foods - REUTERS/Phil Noble

07:29 AM

Cost-of-living crisis boosts Greggs sales

Greggs has revealed its sales jumped by nearly a quarter last year as it said the cost-of-living squeeze has led more consumers to rely on low-cost meals.

Story continues

The bakery chain reported total sales of £1.5bn over 2022, a 23pc increase on the £1.2bn reported the previous year.

It opened a record 186 new shops and extended opening hours for around 500 to 8pm or beyond, which it said had led to a wave of consumers coming to Greggs for hot evening meals.

The group's pre-tax profit lifted by just 1.9pc over the year, however, after it was hit by steep cost inflation and the withdrawal of the Government's pandemic support.

Greggs sales jumped nearly a quarter last year - Greggs/PA Wire

07:20 AM

Differences in Halifax and Nationwide data

The latest data from Halifax, which is based on mortgage approvals, is markedly different from figures from Nationwide for February, which follows the same metric.

Mortgage approval data are considered to offer a more concrete indication of the agreed sale price of properties, and are considered particularly reliable and up-to-date.

It is raising some eyebrows:

Too early to know if the recent divergence between the reported annual % change rates of Nationwide and Halifax are a meaningful trend or just usual variation in the monthly data.

But it wouldn't be surprising given historic geographical bias of the two measures. https://t.co/VXy8VjoX1A — Neal Hudson (@resi_analyst) March 7, 2023

07:10 AM

Most sellers 'will retain pandemic price gains,' says Halifax

House prices actually fell on a quarterly basis, according to the Halifax, but this came after falls in November and December.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said:

When comparing to January, there was a 1.1pc increase in house prices through the month of February, although overall prices are flat compared to three months ago.

Recent reductions in mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence, and a continuing resilience in the labour market are arguably helping to stabilise prices following the falls seen in November and December.

Still, with the cost of a home down on a quarterly basis, the underlying activity continues to indicate a general downward trend.

In cash terms, house prices are down around £8,500 (-2.9pc) on the August 2022 peak but remain almost £9,000 above the average prices seen at the start of 2022 and are still above pre-pandemic levels, meaning most sellers will retain price gains made during the pandemic.

With average house prices remaining high housing affordability will continue to feel challenging for many buyers.

07:05 AM

Good morning

House prices have grown 2.1pc in February compared to the same month last year as lowering mortgage rates improve the outlook for the market.

House prices were up 1.1pc on January, according to the Halifax house price index, and stood at £285,476.

5 things to start your day

1) Emmanuel Macron’s Olympic dreams threaten more post-Brexit border delays | Continued use of manual passport checks could see Britons stuck in long summer queues

2) Andrew Bailey hits out at post-Brexit reforms to protect City | Overhaul increases the risks of insurance failure by a fifth, Bank of England Governor warns

3) Twitter hit by biggest malfunction since Musk deal | Images and links break after website overhaul has 'unintended consequences'

4) National Grid warms up emergency coal plant ahead of cold snap | Energy network braces for surge in demand

5) CBI boss steps aside following complaint about unsolicited messages | Tony Danker apologises for causing 'completely unintentional' offence

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly higher in muted trading, as investors tried to digest a slew of economic data and awaited moves by the US Federal Reserve.

Japan's shares closed higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index gaining 0.3pc to end at 28,309.16, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.4pc to 2,044.98.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5pc to 7,366.90. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3pc to 2,471.02. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2pc to 20,850.18, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2pc to 3,327.35.

The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to raise its key rate, cash rate target, 0.25 of a percentage point to 3.6pc. It said that although global inflation remains high, inflation in Australia is starting to subside. The hike was expected.

Wall Street stocks were mixed yesterday while bond yields stabilised, as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony later this week which will set expectations for the US central bank's upcoming policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1pc higher at 33,431.44. The S&P 500 closed up 0.1pc at 4,048.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1pc lower at 11,675.74.

The yield 10-year Treasuries, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, advanced three basis points to 3.98pc.