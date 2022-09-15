John Lewis says it is ‘forgoing profit’ as it sinks to £99m loss - live updates

John Lewis cost of living crisis bonus retail inflation economy - REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

John Lewis has said it’s “forgoing profit” as the cost-of-living crisis drove it to a £99m loss in the first half of the year.

The retailer, which is owned by its employees, said it had allowed its loss to widen from £29m a year earlier to protect both customers and staff from soaring inflation.

Chairman Sharon White said: “We are forgoing profit by making choices based on the sort of business we are, by helping our partners, customers, communities and suppliers.”

Excluding exceptional items, John Lewis lost £92m, compared to a profit of £69m last year. Waitrose suffered a 5pc drop in like-for-like sales.

The upmarket retail group has come under pressure from customers cutting back on non-essential spending as they face spiralling inflation and a sharp rise in energy bills.

Ms White said shoppers had cut back on big-ticket household items, choosing to spend their available cash on restaurants and holidays instead.

Hilton Food shares crash on profit warning

Shares in Hilton Food have tumbled by the most on record after the company issues a profit warning.

The food group, which supplies products to supermarkets including Tesco and Waitrose, said customers were cutting back and higher costs had hammered its seafood business.

Shares crashed more than 25pc to the bottom of the mid-cap index.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher in early trading after two days of sharp losses following higher-than-expected inflation figures.

The blue-chip index gained 0.5pc, boosted by banking and mining stocks.

Banks including Barclays and Lloyds were among the main drivers as traders bet on a big 75 basis-point increase in interest rates next week.

Miners such as Glencore and Rio Tinto were also higher as supply issues sparked by Europe's energy crisis kept prices elevated.

Shell gained 0.4pc after it named gas and renewables head Wael Sawan as its new chief executive.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 gained 0.6pc. Hilton Food crashed 25pc after it issued a profit warning.

THG issues profit warning as two directors step down

Matt Moulding THG - THG

THG has warned its sales will miss expectations this year as two top directors stepped down in the latest blow for the troubled retailer.

The struggling ecommerce firm, founded by Matthew Moulding, said its profits will fall below 2021 levels to between £100m and £130m while revenue would grow between 10pc and 15pc.

That’s down from previous forecasts of flat earnings and sales growth of between 22pc and 25pc.

THG also announced the departure of two non-executive directors – Zillah Byng-Thorne and Andreas Hansson. Shares slumped more than 9pc as markets opened.

Almost 80pc of THG’s market value has been wiped out this year as investors question the beauty and health-food firm’s business model and corporate governance.

It has also been hit by sharp cost increases, as well as SoftBank’s decision to call off an investment deal that gave it the option to buy a 20pc stake in the group’s Ingenuity business.

Kwasi Kwarteng seeks to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng banker bonus - Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Kwasi Kwarteng is considering lifting a cap on bankers’ bonuses in an attempt to make the City more competitive globally.

Giulia Bottaro and Camilla Turner have more:

The Chancellor is understood to believe the initiative would attract top talent to Britain amid a scramble to improve London’s position against other financial centres such as New York, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Paris. Former prime minister Boris Johnson never proposed scrapping the cap, which limits bonuses to twice annual salary, to avoid a backlash. According to the Financial Times, Mr Kwarteng, who has promised a “Big Bang 2.0” in the City driven by post-Brexit rules, told banking executives last week: “We need to be decisive and do things differently.” People close to Mr Kwarteng believe the key issue is boosting London's desirability as a destination for top bankers over other competing financial centres such as Paris, which is offering 30pc income tax rates to attract investment banking professionals. It is feared that unless measures are taken to make it a more favourable environment for high net worth financiers, London could lose out to other capital cities.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has opened on the front foot, clawing back some of its losses after yesterday's sell-off.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4pc to 7,308 points.

Shell picks renewables chief as new boss

Shell has tapped its head of gas and renewables as its new chief executive in a sign of the oil giant's shift towards clean energy.

Wael Sawan, who's served at the company for 25 years, will take over the top job at the beginning of next year.

It came as Shell confirmed the departure of chief executive Ben van Beurden after almost four decades at the FTSE 100 group.

Mr van Beurden, who joined in 1983, steered the company through some of its most turbulent times.

