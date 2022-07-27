Putin’s gas cuts to push UK energy bills to £500 per month – live updates

Energy bills price cap £500 BFY Group Cornwall Insight Russia Putin gas - Jacob King/PA Wire

UK households could see their energy bills hit £500 for a single month by next year as Putin’s latest gas supply cuts drive up prices across Europe, analysts have warned.

A new report from BFY Group predicts that the energy price cap will rise to £3,420 at the next increase in October before surging to £3,850 in the first quarter of 2023.

That means average bills for January alone are likely to be above £500.

The predictions are even more bleak than recent analysis from Cornwall Insight, which said the energy price cap will hit £3,363 for the first quarter.

However, those figures came before the Kremlin slashed gas supplies to Europe even further, driving up prices and fuelling fears of shortages this winter.

Gemma Berwick, senior consultant at BFY, said: “Huge swathes of the British public aren't going to be able to afford their bills this winter. Average families with two working parents will be in fuel poverty.”

HSBC to be told it must break up bank in meeting with Hong Kong investors

The boss of HSBC will be urged to carve the bank in two when he meets retail investors in Hong Kong for the first time in three years as China increasingly asserts control over the business.

Matt Oliver reports:

Noel Quinn, chief executive, and chairman Mark Tucker are to hold an informal meeting with shareholders on Tuesday, following the publication of HSBC’s half-year results. It will be the first time since April 2019 that executives have met with Asian retail investors, who own around one third of HSBC’s shares. Bosses previously clashed with Hong Kong investors over the decision to cancel the dividend in 2020, while many also remain unhappy about poor share price performance. At the same time, HSBC is battling calls from top shareholder Ping An, the Chinese insurance giant, to spin off the Asian part of the bank into a separate entity – a move many in Hong Kong would support.

Government confirms £100m funding for Britishvolt factory

BRITISHVOLT - BRITISHVOLT

The Government has confirmed a £100m investment into Britishvolt will go ahead, following allegations it was dragging its feet over pledged funding for the new battery plant.

In a statement, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was “delighted to confirm” that £100m from the Government would go towards the £3.8bn ‘gigafactory’ development in northeast England.

Earlier this month, the Labour MP Ian Lavery claimed the Government had put 8,000 jobs at risk by delaying the support, which was first pledged in January.

US pending home sales tumble as mortgage rates shoot up

Ouch. US pending home sales dropped 8.6pc in June, the sharpest fall since April 2020 (when the pandemic was first kicking in).

The fall, measured by the National Association of Realtors, was much more severe than the 1pc decline economists had predicted.

Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, pinned it on mortgage rates, which are increasing sharply as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates:

Contract signings to buy a home will keep tumbling down as long as mortgage rates keep climbing, as has happened this year to date. There are indications that mortgage rates may be topping or very close to a cyclical high in July. If so, pending contracts should also begin to stabilize

Goldman: Cautious BoE will knock pound to $1.19

The pound will weaken to $1.19 in the next three months as the Bank of England fails to keep pace with Federal Reserve rate tightening, Goldman Sachs has predicted.

The drop is more severe than the fall to $1.21 predicted across the City, and may put more pressure on officials to increase the pace of rate increases.

Catherine Mann, one of the more hawkish members of the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee, has suggested in recent months that the Bank could increase rates more quickly to strengthen the pound, which would make imports cheaper.

The MPC is expected to step up the pace of increase with a half-percentage-point hike – the first since 1995 – when it meets next Thursday.

Wall Street opens higher as Fed decision looms

Across the pond, US markets have made a strong open, with the S&P 500 rising more than 1pc in early trading.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has made an even better opening, up 1.9pc at time of pixel.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve today, with officials expected to back a second consecutive 0.75pc increase in their key rate. Decision at 7pm.

Twitter cuts office space as it tries to lower costs

Twitter - AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter is reportedly cutting down on global office space as it tries to reduce overheads and encourages more staff to work from home.

Bloomberg has more details:

Twitter will significantly decrease its corporate presence in San Francisco by vacating its office on Tenth Street directly behind its Market Street headquarters, according to an email sent to employees on Wednesday. Twitter currently occupies multiple floors in the building. It has also scrapped plans to open an office across the Bay in Oakland.



The company may close its office in Sydney and is considering plans to shutter several other offices once leases expire, including those in Seoul; Wellington, New Zealand; Osaka, Japan; Madrid; Hamburg, Germany; and Utrecht, The Netherlands, according to the memo. It may find alternative office space in some of those locations.

Space in other markets including Tokyo, Mumbai, New Delhi, Dublin and New York may also be affected, according to the memo.

No jobs will be cut as part of the changes, Twitter said, and Bloomberg’s report makes no mention of London, where Twitter has offices just off Piccadilly Circus.

Striking rail workers lose £1,500

Rail strike - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tens of thousands of rail workers have already lost £1,500 from strike action as commuters ignore advice to work from home and take the train to the office.

My colleague Oliver Gill reports:

Staff that walked out on the fourth day of industrial action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) have lost around 4pc of their annual pay - equivalent to more than two weeks’ wages. Not only have workers foregone their pay for the day, but they have lost cash bonuses that they would have otherwise been entitled to. Meanwhile, despite little more than one in five services running, many passengers decided to ignore advice to only take the train if it is absolutely necessary.

Ryanair’s Spanish crew plots months of strikes

Spain-based Ryanair crew have announced major strikes covering four days a week for the next five months, escalating a pay dispute with the low-cost carrier.

The SITCPLA and USO unions have called for cabin crew to walk out from Monday to Thursday even week from early next month to early January.

A union representative said they had “no other option” but to walk out.

The action could be the most disruptive year in a year where walkouts and staff shortages have crippled European airports.

US durable goods show surprise resilience

Orders at US factories for durable goods were surprisingly strong in June, rising 1.9pc to defy expectations for a slowdown.

The rise, which is not adjusted for inflation (so presumably would look less impressive in the context of rising pricing). was driven primarily by an 80.5pc jump in spending on defence aircraft.

Core capital goods, stripping out aircraft and military hardware, rose a less-impressive 0.5pc.

The headline gain was far stronger than the 0.4pc decline expected by economists.

Jaguar Land Rover loses half a billion as chip woes drag on

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover has slumped to a loss of half a billion pounds in the first quarter as chip shortages and China lockdowns took their toll.

The car maker reported a pre-tax loss of £524m for the three-month period while revenue was £4.4bn – 7.6pc lower than in the final quarter of last year.

JLR said the loss was driven largely by weaker sales, with chip shortages compounded by a slower-than-expected production ramp up of the New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.

Lockdowns in China over the quarter also dented production and sales.

However, the car brand said it expected to see improvements in sales volumes and profitability for the remainder of the financial year.

Thierry Bollore, chief executive of JLR, said:

Although headwinds from the global semiconductor supply and Covid lockdowns in China have impacted our business performance this quarter, I am pleased to confirm that we have a completely reinforced organisation setup to respond to the semiconductor crisis. This is now starting to recover production growth to achieve greater volumes and will allow us to take advantage of our record order book in the second quarter.

Morrisons owner's £5bn petrol station sale stalls

The private equity owner of Morrisons is said to be struggling to sell off petrol station group Motor Fuel Group – a deal that was critical in securing its takeover of the supermarket chain.

Clayton Dubilier & Rice has seen talks with potential buyers falter over asking price and the availability of financing amid a broader economic downturn, Bloomberg reports. It had been seeking a valuation of about £5bn.

The private equity firm offered to sell 87 petrol stations from Motor Fuel Group's portfolio to ease the competition watchdog's concerns about the impact on fuel prices.

According to the report, CD&R is in no rush to sell the business and is prepared to wait, possibly until next year, for conditions to improve.

Inside an Irish billionaire’s plan to make Britain pay for slavery

Denis O'Brien

Having dedicated much of the past two decades to building his business empire in the Caribbean, Denis O’Brien claims people there have a “deep affinity” with his native Ireland, writes Matt Oliver.

“Many Irish people were transported to these countries particularly from the west of Ireland. They left Ireland as individuals and arrived as indentured servants,” the telecoms billionaire said in a speech last year. Founded in 2001, O’Brien’s Jamaica-based mobile network, Digicel, now spans more than 30 countries and boasts annual sales of $550m (£457m). The company’s charitable foundation has also donated tens of millions of pounds towards development projects and disaster relief, such as the rebuilding of Haiti after the 2010 earthquake - earning him praise from top Caribbean politicians. Now, O'Brien wants to use his connections on both sides of the Atlantic to fashion himself a new role - as peacemaker in the thorny diplomatic row over reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.

US futures rally on upbeat results

US futures pushed higher this morning as a batch of strong corporate earnings helped to ease some tensions ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting tonight.

Major tech stocks led the gains after reassuring figures from Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet last night.

But the mood remains edgy ahead of an expected increase in interest rates by the Fed as it tries to keep a lid on soaring inflation.

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.5pc, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were up 0.9pc and 0.4pc respectively.

Banks told to end rip-off fees and long waits on helplines by City watchdogs

Finance firms are to be held accountable for burying key rules in small print, charging “rip-off” fees, and forcing customers to wait for hours on helplines for support under new rules.

Patrick Mulholland has more:

Lenders and investment companies will now be required to show that they are delivering “good outcomes” for retail customers, under new guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), toughening old guidelines that said companies only had to treat customers fairly. That was deemed to be too vague and favourable to businesses. Companies could now be punished for refusing to answer the phone to customers who have a complaint, or hitting customers with hidden fees buried in small print. “The current economic climate means it’s more important than ever that consumers are able to make good financial decisions,” said Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA. “The financial services industry needs to give people the support and information they need and put their customers first. “As the duty raises the bar for the firms we regulate, it will prevent some harm from happening and will make it easier for us to act quickly and assertively when we spot new problems.”

Chemical giant BASF plans more cuts amid gas crunch

BASF chemicals Germany - Daniel ROLAND / AFP

Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemical company, is cutting ammonia production further due to soaring natural gas prices in a move that could impact sectors from farming to fizzy drinks.

Germany's biggest ammonia maker SKW Piesteritz and number four Ineos also said they could not rule out production cuts as the country grapples with disruption to Russian gas supplies.

Ammonia plays a key role in the manufacturing of fertiliser, engineering plastics and diesel exhaust fluid.

It also produces carbon dioxide as a by-product, which is needed by the meat and fizzy drinks industries.

Martin Brudermüller, chief executive of BASF, said: "We are reducing production at facilities that require large volumes of natural gas, such as ammonia plants."

He added that the company would purchase some ammonia from external suppliers to fill gaps, but warned farmers would face soaring fertiliser costs next year.

Wizz Air deepens flight cuts amid travel chaos

Wizz Air will deepen cuts to its summer schedule as it grapples with travel chaos sparked by staff shortages.

After announcing a 5pc reduction in peak-season seating earlier this month, Europe’s third-biggest discount carrier will extend the cuts to about 10pc.

Jozsef Varadi, chief executive of Wizz Air, said: “We’ve been going through some real pain in terms of staff shortages at airports and air traffic control.

“We decided to trim capacity further to create more contingency and more of a buffer.”

Wizz had initially held back from slashing capacity as much as some rivals since the airports from which it operates have generally faced less of a staffing squeeze than the biggest hubs.

Even after the more severe cuts the airline is still lifting summer seating 30pc compared to pre-Covid levels in 2019, one of the biggest hikes in the industry.

Shares in Wizz Air traded 8.8pc higher, trimming their decline this year to 50pc.

McDonald's hikes price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

McDonald's cheesebuerger price - Geoff Pugh

McDonald's is raising the price of its cheeseburgers for the first time in 14 years, in the latest sign of mounting pressures on consumers, writes Hannah Boland.

It means the price of the fast food giant's cheeseburgers will be more than a pound for the first time, costing £1.19 up from 99pc. McDonald's said the increase was necessary as it tries to cope with "incredibly challenging times". Alistair Macrow, chief executive officer of McDonald's UK and Ireland, said: "Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation', meaning prices will now have to go up." McDonald's said other menu items were also set to become between 10p and 20p more expensive over the summer, although some items would be unaffected. It added: "We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could."

Marston's punters choose booze over food as temperatures soar

Martson's pub food heatwave - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Marston's has said sales of food at its pub declined over the last month due to the record-breaking heatwave, with customers instead opting to cool down by buying drinks.

The pub chain said drinks sales continued to grow, adding it was cautiously optimistic that demand will remain robust across the summer despite soaring inflation.

Marston's added that the energy crisis would drive up electricity costs to about £2m higher than previously expected for the second half of the year.

‘Complacent’ Rishinomics under the spotlight

Rishi Sunak economics tax cuts - BBC

“I’ve not taken the easy route,” Rishi Sunak admitted as the curtain fell on one of his bruising showdowns with Liz Truss. On economics at least, the former chancellor has not. As he fights to stay in the race to become the next Prime Minister, Sunak is struggling to win both the heads and hearts of Tory members and right-wing economists with sober fiscal policy and a tax raising plan.

Tobacco giant BAT takes £957m hit from Russia exit

Pall Mall BAT - REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Cigarette giant British American Tobacco has seen its profits drop by a quarter in the first half of the year after taking a hit of nearly £1bn from its decision to pull out of Russia.

The owner of Camel and Lucky Strike booked a £957m impairment charge related to the transfer of its Russian business. The company said last month it's in advanced discussions to sell the business, but it hasn't yet sealed an agreement.

It saw profit from operations drop by a quarter to £3.7bn in the six months to June 30, largely as a result of the charge.

BAT also said it expects worldwide sales of tobacco by volume to fall by around 3pc over the year due in part to the Ukraine war.

Chief executive Jack Bowles said:

We are not immune, of course, to the increasing macroeconomic pressures, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine. However, we are well positioned to navigate the current turbulent environment due to our powerful brands, operational agility and continued strong cash generation.

Eurozone to plunge into recession this year, warns Goldman Sachs

The eurozone is probably already contracting and will be plunged into recession at the end of the year.

That's according to Goldman Sachs, which predicted a contraction of 0.1pc in the third quarter and 0.2pc in the fourth. Growth will return in 2023, analysts said.

The reasons for the downturn include cuts to Russian energy supplies, the end of the post-pandemic rebound in services, weaker global growth and political turmoil in Italy.

The economists wrote: "Looking across countries, we have Germany and Italy in clear recession in the second half, while Spain and France continue to grow.

"The risks to our forecast are skewed towards a sharper recession in the event of an even more severe disruption to gas flows, a renewed period of sovereign stress or a US recession."

Pound pushes higher as shares rise

Sterling has edged higher in early trading, supported by gains for UK shares.

The pound rose 0.2pc against the dollar to $1.2050. Against the euro it was little changed at 84.15p.

In a quiet week for economic data, the currency has largely been taking its cues from broader economic sentiment and the euro.

But it could come under pressure later in the day if the dollar rallies after the Federal Reserve's expected decision to raise interest rates.

Rio Tinto slides as mining boom starts to fade

While the mood on markets is largely buoyant this morning, it's a different story for Rio Tino.

The FTSE 100 company has reported a sharp decline in profits and cut its dividend in half in the latest sign that the era of record mining profits is coming to an end.

A year ago, the world's biggest producers were enjoying huge returns as prices for commodities like iron ore and copper surged. Now, profit margins are being squeezed as recession fears weigh and costs rise.

Rio reported underlying profits of $8.6bn (£7.1bn) in the first half, down from a record $12.2bn last year and behind forecast.

It will pay a $4.3bn dividend, compared to the $9.1bn it handed out in the same period last year. Shares fell as much as 4.6pc to the bottom of the blue-chip index.

Unions clash with ministers as new strike starts

UK rail strikes train RMT - Stuart Brock/Anadolu Agency

Discussions between union bosses and the Government are becoming increasingly acrimonious as a fresh national rail strike kicked off today.

The walkout by 40,000 members of RMT marks the fourth day of action by the group this summer, with other unions set to stage walkouts in coming days.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky this morning that unions were being “increasingly militant” and blocking efforts to modernise the railway.

RMT boss Mick Lynch responded on ITV that track operator Network Rail had made a set of proposals that were “unacceptable” and not in line with soaring inflation.

Chaos on the railways isn't the only misery for Brits this summer. With the port of Dover facing delays, British Airways pilots pressing for a new pay deal and London Heathrow airport warning that a passenger cap could remain in place through next summer, there’s little sign of relief for beleaguered travelers.

Union bosses blocked rail pay deal that could have averted strike

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has pushed close to one-month highs this morning after strong corporate results offset broader fears about the economy.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4pc, boosted by a handful of major stocks.

Reckitt Benckiser jumped 5.7pc to the top of the index after raising its full-year forecast thanks to price rises.

Lloyds was up 3.7pc after its profits beat expectations, while packaging firm Smurfit Kappa was up 5.6pc after its figures also came ahead of forecasts.

Bucking the positive trend was Rio Tinto, which fell 2pc after reporting a 29pc drop in first-half profit and more than halving its dividend.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.3pc. Provident Financial dropped 4.8pc after its figures disappointed investors.

Rishi Sunak U-turns with energy tax cut pledge

Rishi Sunak energy VAT tax cut - Jacob King / POOL / AFP

Rishi Sunak has pledged to temporarily scrap taxes on energy bills if he becomes prime minister.

The former Chancellor, who's trailing behind Liz Truss in the leadership contest, said the year-long hiatus on paying VAT on energy bills would save the average household £160.

It's an abrupt change of tack for Mr Sunak, who has repeatedly emphasised the need to restore discipline to the public finances and criticised his rival's broad tax cut promises.

Mr Sunak said: "This temporary and targeted tax cut will get people the support they need whilst also – critically – bearing down on price pressures."

GSK spin-off Haleon reports drugs price hikes

Haleon GSK - Layton Thompson

In other inflation news, GSK spin-off Haleon has reported a jump in prices for some over-the-counter drugs.

The company, which owns the Aquafresh and Sensodyne toothpaste brands, said its prices had risen 5.5pc in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America compared to just 2.1pc in North America and 3.7pc in Asia Pacific.

It came as Haleon published its first figures as an independent company after listing on the FTSE 100 following its separation from GSK.

The consumer health group said sales had risen partly due to higher prices, but that a "strong cold and flu season" helped its respiratory unit, while its pain relief products and vitamins also performed well as a result.

Revenue rose by 13.4pc in the first six months of the financial year to reach £5.2bn.

Separately, GSK reported a 19pc rise in total sales, reaching £6.9bn.

The business is hiking its sales forecast from between 5pc and 7pc this year to a new prediction of between 6pc and 8pc. Adjusted operating profit is now expected to hit 13pc to 15pc – compared to a previous 12pc to 14pc prediction.

Reckitt raises forecasts as shoppers accept price rises

Reckitt Benckiser has raised its sales forecast as the consumer goods giant weathered surging inflation and benefited from an infant formula shortage in the US.

The Lysol and Dettol maker said sales growth will be between 5pc and 8pc this year – up from previous guidance of between 1pc and 4pc. It also expects growth in its operating margins.

It's the latest sign that shoppers are accepting higher prices for products despite a deepening cost-of-living crisis, at least for now. Unilever yesterday also lifted its forecasts thanks to higher sales.

Reckitt said its prices by 9.7pc in the second quarter, yet volumes still grew by 2.2pc. But the Nurofen and Durex owner said input prices were "unpredictable" and expected inflation to remain in the high teens for the full year.

Reckitt was also boosted by strong demand for baby formula in the US due to supply chain troubles for rivals.

Shares rose more than 5pc in early trading.

Lloyds profits fall as bank sets aside £377m

Lloyds bank profits - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Lloyds has seen its customers ditch 2.2m subscription services since last summer in the face of soaring inflation as it posted a fall in half-year profits.

The high street lender said it was seeing increasing signs that customers are battening down the hatches amid the cost-of-living crisis, building up savings for a financial buffer and axing non-essential subscriptions.

But it said it had yet to see a rise in borrowers falling behind with repayments, despite the inflation pressures.

It reported a 6pc fall in half-year profits to £3.7bn after setting aside £377m amid an increasingly uncertain economic outlook.

The group said £95m of its half-year impairment charge was due to a weaker economic backdrop in the UK as soaring inflation affects consumer spending.

But the profit haul was better than the £3.2bn expected in the market and on an underlying basis Lloyds saw profits rise 34pc to £4.1bn in the first six months of 2022.

Despite the wider economic woes, the bank raised its full-year outlook across a raft of performance measures. Shares jumped 4.5pc in early trading.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open following a string of major corporate results.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5pc to 7,343 points.

Gas shortage still avoidable, says Germany

Germany's gas regulator has insisted shortages are still avoidable despite the latest supply cut, but warned industry and consumers would have to work harder to save gas.

Klaus Mueller, head of Germany's Bundesnetzagentur regulator, said: "The crucial thing is to save gas.

"I would like to hear less complaints but reports [from industries saying] we as a sector are contributing to this."

Gas cuts to kick in this morning

Orders show Putin's latest gas cuts were due to kick in from 8am Berlin time (7am BST), even though physical supplies were still at 40pc early in the morning.

Analysts say it will take two hours for those changes to feed through at the German end of the pipeline, though.

The halving of #NordStream1 #natgas flows to 33mcm/d (or 20% of the pipe’s capacity) will hit the EU markets at 08:00 Berlin time. It takes 2 hours for the change at Portovaya to impact rates at Greifswald. #Gazprom #TTF pic.twitter.com/Ty8Ia2WKk1 — Tom Marzec-Manser (@tmarzecmanser) July 27, 2022

07:46 AM

Good morning.

Europe's energy crisis has deepened further this morning as the continent braces for a further cut to Russian gas supplies.

Orders show flows through the key Nord Stream pipeline – the biggest gas link from Russia to the EU – will be operating at just 20pc of capacity from 8am Berlin time. That's in line with the cuts threatened by the Kremlin earlier this week.

Benchmark gas prices rose as much as 11pc in their sixth day of gains, extending the 24pc surge since the start of the week.

Prices are now more than 10 times higher than the usual levels for this time of the year. It's sparking fears of blackouts this winter and also threatening to push the region into a recession.

Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipping 0.4pc. While the broader Topix index dropped 0.31pc.

Hong Kong stocks plummeted more than 1pc at the open.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also slipped 0.2pc.

