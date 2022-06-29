UK sets out emergency plan to cut gas supplies to Europe - live updates

UK Europe gas pipeline emergency plan Russia Putin rationing energy crisis - REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke//File Photo

The UK will cut off gas supplies to Europe under an emergency plan that will be rolled out if the Russian energy crisis deepens.

Shutting down the so-called interconnector pipelines to the Netherlands and Belgium would be among the early measures under the plan, which could be triggered by National Grid if supplies fall further in the coming months, the Financial Times reports.

But European gas companies warned such a move would undermine a push for international cooperation in the face of Putin’s aggression and would exacerbate the energy crisis on the continent.

The supply cut-off would be part of a four-stage emergency plan that could also include rationing gas to large industrial users and urging households to reduce consumption.

Germany and the Netherlands have already triggered their own emergency plans after Russia slashed gas supplies to Europe, sparking fears of shortages this winter.

Morgan Stanley has now revised its forecasts to predict a recession in the eurozone in the fourth quarter of this year, citing the impact of lower gas flows from Russia as well as stubbornly high inflation.

The Government said it was “fully confident” about the security of energy supply heading into the winter, adding that a gas emergency was “extremely unlikely”.

FTSE 100 drops at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open as a recent rebound across markets ran out of steam.

The blue-chip index fell 0.7pc to 7,269 points.

Morgan Stanley: Russian gas crisis will push eurozone into recession

Gas Europe recession Morgan Stanley - Photo by Andrei PUNGOVSCHI / AFP

As European countries draw up emergency plans to deal with a cut-off in Russian supplies, the economic risks are mounting.

Morgan Stanley now predicts the crisis will push the eurozone into a mild recession in the fourth quarter of this year.

In a report published today, economists at the bank said they expect the economy to contract for two quarters before resuming growth in the second quarter of next year.

The revised forecast was sparked by the risk of reduced gas flows from Russian into Europe, as well as signs that consumer and business morale are slumping due to high inflation.

Despite the slowdown, Morgan Stanley said it expected the ECB to raise interest rates at every meeting this year to 0.75pc in December.

West's response to Putin starts to splinter

The UK is far less reliant on Russian gas than mainland Europe, but the interconnector pipelines are crucial to balancing supplies across the continent.

As Britain has little storage capacity, excess supplies – including liquefied natural gas imported on ships – are sent to the continent when demand is low over the summer.

During very cold spells, including the Beast from the East in 2018, gas can also be sent the other way.

But plans to cut the pipelines suggest the UK is digging in to protect its own supplies, undermining a coordinated response across Europe.

The Government told the Financial Times it was “fully confident” about the security of energy supply heading into the winter, adding that a gas emergency was “extremely unlikely”.

UK plans to cut gas supplies to Europe

Good morning.

Britain will cut off gas supplies to mainland Europe as part of an emergency plan drawn up to counter the Russian energy crisis.

The so-called interconnector pipelines to the Netherlands and Belgium would be shut down by National Grid if supplies fall short in the coming months, the Financial Times reports.

It's part of a four-stage emergency plan that could also include rationing gas to large industrial users and urging households to cut consumption.

But European gas firms warned it would undermine efforts to counter Putin's aggression and exacerbate the energy crisis on the continent.

Germany and the Netherlands have already triggered their own emergency plans after Russia slashed gas supplies to Europe, sparking fears of shortages this winter.

