BP profits soar as energy bills to hit £3,600 a year - live updates

James Warrington
·7 min read
BP profits energy crisis dividend share buyback Cornwall Insight household bills windfall - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
BP has posted its biggest profit since 2008 as it cashed in on soaring energy prices, as the latest forecasts warned household bills could hit more than £3,600 this winter.

The oil giant reported a profit of $8.5bn (£6.9bn) in the second quarter, beating estimates and around three times higher than the same period last year.

BP followed in the footsteps of rivals such as Shell by boosting returns to shareholders as surging prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine sparks a windfall for major energy companies.

The company raised its dividend by 10pc to 6 cents a share and said it will buy back $3.5bn of shares over the next three months. That adds to the $3.8bn it bought back in the first half.

It came as consultancy Cornwall Insight said energy bills could reach £3,615 in the new year – hundreds more than previously predicted.

The average annual bill stood at just £1,400 in October 2021, but that figure has climbed as the price cap continues to rise alongside surging wholesale costs.

The latest forecasts will likely prompt calls for more support for families. While the Government has promised £400 of support for households to help with bills, price cap predictions have increase by more than £500 since the funding was announced.

08:05 AM

FTSE opens lower

The FTSE 100 has started the day on the back foot as investors pore over another wave of company results.

The blue-chip index fell 0.2pc to 7,400 points.

07:59 AM

House price growth stalls as cost-of-living crisis takes its toll

UK house prices barely rose in July, the latest indication that the property market is finally cooling in response to the deepening cost-of-living crisis.

The 0.1pc increase from June was the weakest reading for a year. Prices rose 11pc from a year earlier to £271,209, according to the latest figures from Nationwide.

The housing market enjoying a booming during the pandemic, with a shortage of homes helping to drive the longest run of price gains for eight years.

However, surging inflation and rising interest rates are starting to take their toll. Figures from the Bank of England last week showed mortgage approvals fell further below their pre-pandemic levels.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said:

We continue to expect the market to slow as pressure on household budgets intensifies in the coming quarters, with inflation set to reach double digits towards the end of the year.

07:49 AM

Energy bills to hit £3,600 this winter

While the likes of BP are cashing in on higher energy prices, it's a different story for households.

The oil giant's figures come alongside more dire forecasts showing that bills will top £3,600 this winter.

The latest numbers from consultancy Cornwall Insight suggest the average annual bill will hit £3,615 in the new year as the price cap rises again.

That's likely to prompt calls for more support for families.

In May, the Government said it would give each household £400 to help with bills. But that was based on predications that the price cap would rise to just £2,800 in October.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, told the BBC:

While the government has pledged some support for October's energy rise, our cap forecast has increased by over £500 since the funding was proposed, and the truth is the £400 pledged will only scratch the surface of this problem.

07:39 AM

BP boss: We perform while transforming

Here's what Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP, has to say about the figures:

Today's results show that BP continues to perform while transforming.

Our people have continued to work hard throughout the quarter helping to solve the energy trilemma – secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.

We do this by providing the oil and gas the world needs today – while at the same time, investing to accelerate the energy transition.

07:35 AM

BP enjoys energy windfall

BP's latest numbers are likely to fuel further controversy about massive profits for energy firms, after rival Shell and British Gas owner Centrica also delivered huge earnings.

Underlying replacement cost profits – the company's preferred measure – jumped to $8.5bn (£6.9bn) for the three months to June 30, up from $2.8bn a year ago.

However, BP's half-year figures were dragged down by a massive $24.4bn hit from the company's move to ditch its near-20pc stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft.

That charge was booked in the first quarter and left it with bottom line replacement cost losses of $15.4bn for the first half of the year.

07:28 AM

BP profits triple as energy bills climb

Good morning. 

BP has followed in the footsteps of its Big Oil rivals by delivering a massive increase in profits.

The FTSE 100 company said profits tripled to $8.5bn (£6.9bn) in the second quarter – the highest since 2008.

Like its rivals, BP has cashed in on surging energy prices amid Russia's war in Ukraine, and is sharing the spoils with investors.

The company increased its dividend by 10pc and announced a $3.5bn share buyback programme over the next three months. That follows the $3.8bn it bought back in the first half.

Meanwhile, household energy bills are expected to hit £3,615 in the new year, according to the latest forecasts from Cornwall Insight. That's hundreds of pounds higher than previous predictions.

